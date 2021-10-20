S10 Labs announces the launch of Zirco, an innovative vaporization cartridge technology





Los Angeles, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire /-California-based vaporization technology and hardware company S10 Labs is based on its mission to advance the cannabis industry through its materials science expertise and constant pursuit of quality. Founded and announced its launch of their latest innovation, Zirco.

As the first zirconia ceramic 510 thread cartridge, Zirconia employs medical zirconia ceramic technology to provide unmatched effectiveness, flavor and quality while solving common problems faced by cannabis operators across the country. .. From heavy metal leaching to microfracturing, this innovative cartridge technology provides a solution that not only enhances the end-user experience, but also enhances consumer safety and product compliance.

By using zirconia ceramics, zirconia offers 10 times the hardness and strength of traditional ceramics and is suitable for use in extreme heat and pressure conditions such as vapor absorption. The features of Zirco cartridges made from medical grade materials are:

Unmatched thermal properties to prevent overheating of cannabis extract Robust durability and high fracture toughness avoid chipping and crushing and maintain a hermetic seal to prevent leakage. Porousness allows the extract to be naturally natural. The extract can be heated evenly while preserving all the flavor.Oxidation to prevent toxin leaching over time

This high-performance cartridge reinvents the vaporization hardware standard and demonstrates S10 Labs’ unwavering commitment to quality and safety.

Zirco, the world’s best zirconia ceramic cartridge, is currently available nationwide and will be on display at MJ BizCon in Las Vegas from October 20th to 22nd and at CWCB in New York from November 4th to 6th.

S10 Labs focuses on combining the best power supplies with the best cartridges by offering Draw-Activated and Push-Button batteries. The latter allows you to customize all sessions at different temperatures to suit your needs. For more information on other S10 Labs products and customization features, please visit www.s10labs.com.

About S10 Labs S10 Labs is a sub-organization of a world-renowned organization that has worked with brands around the world to provide reliable, innovative, best-in-class resources and vaporization hardware.

S10 Labs is truly the first operation to go beyond technological capabilities and rethink the meaning of being a vertically integrated manufacturer throughout the value chain. Partners believe they need to enjoy a simple, streamlined experience to expand their industry footprint.

