Collect records and put them on the Fortnite turntable: Ariana Grande Monster Hunter Challenge





To complete the first stage of Fortnite’s new Ariana Grande “Monster Hunter” Challenge Punch Card, you’ll need to collect records and place them on your turntable. As part of Fortnitemares, pop star Ariana Grande is back with a new skin.

Below is a guide on where to find records somewhere in Fortnite and where to put them on your turntable. This can be harder than you think if you haven’t performed the tasks related to past season records.

Completing this challenge will give you 30,000 bonus XP, so get ready and get out there.

Where to find Ariana Grande on Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To properly launch the Ariana Grande Monster Hunter Challenge, you must first talk to the Ariana Grande NPC at Believers Beach (also known as Sweat Sandwich).

Ariana is on the pier and has access to water. We usually walk along the main pass halfway to the last restaurant.

Talk to her, choose the appropriate dialogue option and accept her quest line.

Now you have several options on how to complete this quest.

Collect records and place them on the turntable: Believer Beach

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It’s arguably the easiest place, as it’s just a short walk from the Ariana Grande NPC. After the conversation with Ariana, head to the building in front of the Cap n’Carp sign and head upstairs. A dance party with a DJ stage is set up there. If you need a clearer picture of where to go, check out the circled area on the map above.

If you check the stage, you’ll see a box of records next to the DJ turntable. Operate the record box to collect and operate the DJ turntable to complete the challenge.

Other places you can check out include the Apress key at the southern end of the map. The lodge there has a similar dance club setup with a DJ turntable on stage and a record box next to it.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For more information on the latest Fortnite emares updates, see the Fortnite Guide section. For other Fortnitemares challenges, there are also separate guides below.

