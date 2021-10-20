Ivanti announces at Intel Innovation Conference





Ivanti President and Chief Product Officer Nayaki Nayyar discusses the company’s mission to enable and protect the revolution at the edge, the sophistication of cybercrime, and the workplace everywhere.

Salt Lake City, October 19, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Ivanti, provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform for discovering, managing, protecting and servicing IT assets from the cloud to the edge, is today president and president. President Nayaki Nayyar announced. The CTO will be exhibiting at Intel Innovation, the first flagship event in the Intel ON event series. Nayyar describes the revolution happening at the edge, the sophistication of cybercrime, and the company’s mission to enable and protect Everywhere Workplace.

The Virtual Intel Innovation Event features presentations from business and technology innovators, providing participants with learning, skill building, and networking opportunities. Software developers, hardware developers, architects, and technology managers get perspective and training on how to shift what’s possible through current and future technology.

Date and time: Wednesday, October 27, 10:40 am to 11:30 am (Pacific Daylight Saving Time)

Contact: Christopher Kelly, Intel’s Vice President of Client Computing Group and General Manager of Client Domain Architecture and Strategy, interviews Nayyar about the future of endpoints in the distributed intelligence era. Nayyar explains the importance of being able to detect, identify, and fix issues directly at the edge before they impact the end-user experience.

Reason: The rapid pace of innovation and adoption has revolutionized the edge. At the same time, the amount and sophistication of cybercrime is skyrocketing. Everywhere Workplace requires enterprises to leverage data generated at the edge to detect and anticipate employee experience issues and self-heal by automating those devices.

In this TechInsights session, Nayyar discusses how Ivanti Neurons can improve the end-user experience by self-healing problems directly at the edge. Ivanti Neurons uses advanced machine learning to proactively detect problems that users encounter with their devices and automate remediation before they are affected. Intel’s solution for distributed intelligence as a service allows Ivanti Neurons to be deployed directly to the edge as a containerized microservice, enabling real-time access to device metrics and self-healing and self-protection capabilities for offline devices. Become.

The story continues

This follows Ivanti Neurons, which was named the most innovative AI solution in the 2021 Computing AI & ML Excellence Awards.

Click here to register

About Ivanti

Ivanti enables Everywhere Workplace. At Everywhere Workplace, employees use a myriad of devices to access IT applications and data over a variety of networks to stay productive while working from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects enterprise industry-leading integrated endpoint management, zero trust security, and enterprise service management solutions, enabling device self-healing and self-protection, and enabling user self-service. Provides an IT platform. Over 40,000 customers, including 96 Fortune 100 companies, discover, manage, protect, and service IT assets from the cloud to the edge for a great end-user experience where and how employees work. I chose Ivanti to serve. For more information, please visit www.ivanti.com and follow @ GoIvanti.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005153/en/

contact address

JennyPfleiderer Senior Lead Corporate Communications Manager + 1925-878-5655 [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/enabling-self-healing-edge-ivanti-120000686.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos