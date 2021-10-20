A new Pokemon teased for Pokemon Legends: Arceus





Pokemon Legends: Another new Pokemon is likely to be released soon for Arceus. The Pokemon Company has shared a “found footage” style trailer for the next Nintendo Switch game that appears to end with the bullying of a new monster.

The video records a researcher traveling through the setting of Pokemon Legend, a snowy country in the Jade region. The footage is largely hidden by static things, but researchers can hear him narrating what he sees. But towards the end of the video, researchers come across a Pokemon that he can’t identify.

“That … Guardy? No, Vulpix … No, it’s not. The tip of the tail is swaying red … Oh! I think it’s like this! Adorable … The top of the white head and the fur around the neck are very fluffy. .. Its eyes are round and yellow … “And the video ends with an ominous note as Pokemon appear to be finding and attacking researchers.

Call all trainers!

A researcher made a rare discovery at the Canaleve Library. It’s a mysterious image that seems to record the scenery of the Jade region …

Please check this video and report the findings. # PokemonLegendsArceus pic.twitter.com/NjQNdMUMvD

Pokemon (@Pokemon) October 19, 2021

It’s unclear what the monsters were teased in the video, but I’ve already seen some new Pokemon debuting in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The game’s latest gameplay trailer introduced a new evolution of Scyther named Kleavor. Previously, I looked at new Hisuian formats for existing Pokemon such as Growlith and Braviary.

It’s also not the first time the Pokemon Company has made fun of new Pokemon through documentary-style videos. Prior to the launch of Pokemon Sword and Shield in 2019, the company ran a 24-hour “live stream” from one of the Sword and Shield locations, Grimwood Tangle. During that time, I saw the Galarian Ponyta for the first time.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available for Nintendo Switch on January 28th. As an early purchase bonus, anyone who picks up the game before May 9th is entitled to a free Hisuian Groulithe Kimono Set for player characters.

Before the arrival of Pokemon Legend, Nintendo and Pokemon Company will release Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls on November 19th. Pair is an updated version of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl game with improved visuals and some welcome new quality of life features. Anyone who purchases a copy of any of the titles before February 21st can claim a free Manafiegin game.

