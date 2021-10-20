Dying Light Platinum Edition Digital Bans Switch In Europe





German readers, please look away. Image: Techland

Dying Light: Platinum Edition was released today on Nintendo Switch, but due to a very special German ban, players in Europe, Australia and New Zealand will not be able to use the digital version of the game.

To understand this strange situation, we need to put together some information. First of all, it is important to know that until very recently, Germany has a long history of banning violent video games sold around the world. Next, you need to know that Nintendo’s European base is in Germany. Therefore, all European (and seemingly Australian and New Zealand) purchases are made from there.

Dying Light was banned in Germany in 2015 due to the country’s very strict approach to the bloody content of the game. This has been a problem there for a long time. To release a violent video game in Germany in the 80’s and 90’s, developers had to take strange steps, such as replacing all red blood with green pixels. All this was due to the Youth Protection Act, which made Germany’s rating the strictest outside of China, as the great article on GI.biz collapsed last year.

Recently, these laws have been relaxed. Even games like Wolfenstein are allowed to be released in Germany. In Germany, if there is a Nazi depiction, it is unlikely to be sold. However, the atrocities of Dying Lights caught up before these changes, so the game was never allowed to be released there.

Well, today is the release date of Dying Lights Platinum Edition on Switch. This ended without problems in North America and Asia, but there were surprises and very serious problems in Europe. A statement posted by developer Techland on Reddit explains that due to the nature of the content, digital versions of the game are currently banned in Germany, where the European e-Shop is officially registered.

G / O media may receive fees

The statement continues that this makes it impossible to officially distribute the game not only in European countries but also in Australia and New Zealand. We are currently working with our partners and local governments to lift the ban as soon as possible.

If anything, surprisingly, this wasn’t a problem before. Switch doesn’t tend to host many violent games, but these days it’s less anomalous. Nintendo’s European headquarters are unlikely to relocate, so it’s certain that Nintendo would like to consider it.

Fortunately, anyone who wants to play Dying Light in an affected area can, of course, get a physical copy of the game unless they live in Germany. Still, as TechRaptor points out, it’s possible to set up a US Nintendo Account from any country and add it to the Switch. It’s a clumsy workaround, but it means you can buy from US stores, so enjoy your illicit zombie bashing on sly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/german-game-ban-just-screwed-over-switch-players-on-sev-1847895244 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos