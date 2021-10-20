How AirPods became Apple’s hottest product





But over the years, AirPods have emerged as a symbol of surprise status and as a company hit. Customers line up outside the Apple store on the AirPods launch date, just as they do with the new iPhone. NBA players began wearing them before the “runway” matches went to the locker room. Olympic skateboarder Jagger Eaton wore a pair at an event in Tokyo this summer (he brought back a bronze medal). There are AirPod cuffs that cling to your ears, jewelry that clips to your stem, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and expensive designer cases for coaches. Also, AirPods are everywhere. I’m listening to Starbucks, airports, and more recently, Zoom and WebEx calls during a pandemic.

So it’s no surprise that AirPods stole the show, which was widely reported as a MacBook event at Apple’s fall product event on Monday.

Apple has updated its AirPods line for the first time in two years. The $ 179 AirPods 3 promises spatial audio, better sound quality, a longer-lasting battery, a new contour design, and a customizable sound that adapts to what you hear. This is a feature already available on Apple’s high-end AirPods Pro line. They also come with shorter stems, lack the plastic tips found in their predecessors, and have small adjustments that emphasize how the once ridiculous design continues to change.

Importantly, Apple has reduced the price of second-generation AirPods to $ 129. This could help the company attract more customers and compete with the growth of similar products such as Amazon, Google and Samsung.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives predicts that AirPods could account for about 5% of Apple’s total revenue this year, with a 20% increase by 2022, primarily due to new models and cheaper AirPods 2. I have. 100 million units by next year.

“The company turned this into a $ 20 billion business annually, which is Apple’s big feather,” Ives told CNN business.

Apple hasn’t announced earphone sales, but AirPods and the Apple Watch (probably the two most successful new hardware products in Tim Cook’s CEO term) are key to the company’s wearable, home, and accessories divisions. It is a part. Overall, it brings more revenue in more quarters than the Mac division.

Part of the appeal is that AirPods work seamlessly. Like many Apple products, it’s minimally set up, intuitive to use, easy to pair with other Apple devices, and well-designed. Apple also removed the 3.5-inch headset jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016. This was a controversial move that offended some customers, but later turned people to wireless earphones and headphones.

David McQueen, Research Director of Market Research Company ABI Research, said: “Apple says these are basically ambitious products, and if you can afford to spend about $ 1,000 on the phone, you can spend hundreds more on accessories.”

By lowering the entry-level price of AirPods, Apple is again betting on the winning strategy used for products such as the iPhone and Apple Watch. This is often referred to as the better, better, best model. In addition to the AirPods 2 and AirPods 3, its premium AirPods Pro costs $ 259, and Apple’s over-the-ear headset, the AirPods Max, sells for $ 550. According to Ramon Llamas, director of market research firm IDC, providing scope not only allows more customers to buy Apple products, but also deepens the ecosystem of devices and apps. ..

“because [AirPods] With Apple Music and Apple Fitness + deeply rooted in the Apple ecosystem, Apple supporters (millions) prefer to continue using the Apple brand rather than considering another brand, “Llamas said. Says.

Fix: This story has been updated to fix the price of AirPods 3.

