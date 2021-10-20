Ready for Windows 11?Don’t count on it





Of course, these are just a matter of taste, not so important. And that is the point. For most users, Windows 11 isn’t a big deal. After using it for a few days, it turned out to be as fast and reliable as Windows 10. We’re also looking forward to some really important further improvements, such as the promised ability to run Android apps directly on your PC.

However, if you’re happy with your current Windows 10 machine, there’s no reason to upgrade. Especially if you need to spend most of your Saturday afternoon organizing things.

As an advantage, Windows 11 is a free download for users who are already running Windows 10. However, Windows 11 has strict new security requirements aimed at making PC hacking much more difficult. Most computers manufactured in the last few years meet the requirements, and with these millions of computers, upgrading is easy. However, on millions of other computers, these security features are not activated. And since I learned a difficult way, getting things right can be quite complicated.

Last year I put together a homebrew PC that is a relatively inexpensive machine that behaves like lightning. However, it neglected to configure two essential features of Windows 11, the Trusted Platform Manager (TPM) and Secure Boot. Turning on the TPM is for kids if they know how to access the computer’s BIOS menu at boot time. But millions of everyday users have never heard of BIOS menus.

It got worse. My data drive used a format that was incompatible with Secure Boot. Perhaps I could change this without wiping the entire drive and starting over, but none of the suggested methods worked. So I wiped the drive and started over.

Fortunately, I’m using Carbonite, a cloud-based automatic backup service, so it was awkward and not a crisis. However, when I installed the new Windows and restored all my favorite software apps, I ate up on Saturday, so maybe I should have watched college football.

Since then, I’ve been asking for proof that it’s all worth it. That is, Windows 11 is a significant improvement over its predecessor. A few days later, Im wasn’t sure, even though some of the latest interface tweaks were of little value.

Suppose you rely on Microsoft 365, a cloud-based office suite. Windows 11 keeps track of the latest documents you visit, whether you’re from your Mac, iPhone, Android phone, or another PC. Just click the start button and Windows 11 will list everything.

There is also a new widget service that is an improved version of the News and Interests tool that appeared on the Windows 10 taskbar in January. Unlike the Windows 10 version, which often pops up when you don’t need it, the widget works only when you click it, displaying localized news, sports, weather, and stock market information. Microsoft insists on using its own Edge browser when clicking on news links, even if you choose a different browser as the default. Still, the widget gadget looks good.

Just like a clever new way to sort active applications across multiple video monitors, you can throw in a few more possibilities and endings to get great software. But when Windows 7 replaces the older Windows Vista, or when Windows 10 replaces the hated Windows 8, it’s far from the major improvements we’ve enjoyed.

Strict hardware standards that make installation on some machines extremely difficult are the most important aspects of Windows 11. This is a welcome sign that Microsoft is willing to keep millions of users away in the name of improving data security.

But do you need to switch? You may not have a chance for a while. Windows 11 will be released gradually over the next year, and Windows 10 users will receive an online offer to upgrade for free. If you don’t want to wait, you can download it to a USB drive now and install it on your Windows 10 machine for free. However, first run the Microsoft app to see if your PC is compatible. That’s how I received the disappointing news about my machine.

If your hardware is compatible, upgrading will not hurt. For your safety, don’t forget to back up all your data first. And, of course, Windows 11 will soon be pre-installed on new computers.

But if a perfectly good late model Windows 10 computer fails the test, you don’t have to mess with the BIOS settings or reformat your hard drive. Windows 11 is great, but not worth the entire Saturday afternoon, especially during the football season.

Hiawatha Bray can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @ GlobeTechLab.

