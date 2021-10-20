Innovations increase Permian oil and gas productivity, according to EIA





The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Tuesday that advanced technologies such as longer lateral wells and multi-well pad drilling will continue to be efficient in developing oil and gas resources in the prolific Permian Basin. He said that he is promoting the improvement of productivity.

Straddling western Texas and southeastern New Mexico, Permian will account for approximately 30% of US oil production and 14% of domestic natural gas production in 2020, according to EIA data. ..

The Delaware and Midland sub-basins together span a large Permian region and contain multiple stacked reservoirs. As of mid-2021, Delaware had 17,450 wells and Midland had 27,540 wells, all of which were installed in the last decade, according to Enverus data, according to EIA researchers. increase. 84% of Delaware production wells and 86% of Midland were horizontal wells.

Sides get longer

According to researchers, operators are continuing to drill longer horizontal segments or laterally for the wells of the stacked reservoirs of the Delaware and Midland basins. Throughout the Permian, the proportion of wells with a lateral segment of 11,000 feet or more increased from less than 1% in 2014 to about 20% in 2021.

Throughout the first half of this year, Midland wells averaged 10,000 feet lateral length, while Delaware wells averaged 8,700 feet. However, the EIA is in the process of testing aspects of more than 15,000 feet by Permian exploration and production companies, proving that early results were successful, the EIA team said. ..

The lateral length of the well is still increasing, but the use of propantants and fluids has not changed significantly since 2017, improving efficiency, researchers say.

Meanwhile, multi-well pad drilling is also increasing. In the first half of 2021, 25% of Midland and Delaware pads contained at least nine wells, according to Enverus data. This approach improves efficiency by allowing multiple wells to be drilled from a single site or pad.

Drilling multiple wells from a single pad minimizes surface turbulence and increases reservoir penetration, according to researchers.

However, they also pointed out that there are challenges in optimizing well spacing, the risk of well collisions during drilling, and production interference during simultaneous hydraulic fracturing.

Still, the average number of wells per drilling pad has nearly quadrupled over the last decade, EIA said.

In another report this week, the EIA predicts that US onshore oil and gas production will increase from October to November, boosted by growth in Permian and Haynesville Cher supplies.

The number of drilled but unfinished EIA (DUC) wells reduced the backlog from August to September by producers across the 48 states of the continental United States, bringing the overall DUC total for the seven regions from 241 to 5,385. It shows that it has decreased. The Permian entered the period with the largest backlog, with its total DUC decreasing most months / month, dropping 125 DUCs to end at 1,869 as of September.

