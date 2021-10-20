Hub of new technology and innovation in the northern region





To build a strong and sustainable ecosystem in Penang’s industrial and economic climate, the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) has established a technology and innovation hub called the NCER (Northern Corridor Economic Region) Technology Innovation Center (NTIC). To do.

NCIA CEO Datuk Seri Jebasingam Issace John will be built in Bayan Lepas and will be completed by 2023 under the NCER Single Campus Initiative for research, design, technology, innovation and commercialization.

The Single Campus Initiative will promote collaboration and collaboration between the major manufacturing regions of Penang, Kedah and Pera through promotion by NTIC, while positioning Penang as a catalyst hub focused on technology and innovation.

This hub provides services and facilities for product innovation, collaboration with local and international professionals, local talent development, design and consulting, and one-stop solution provider management systems.

NTIC will serve as a platform for SMEs, large local businesses, multinationals, technocrats, young entrepreneurs, and start-ups to carry out high value-added activities in the northern corridors, he said at an online event. rice field. Friday.

Issace John, through NTIC, NCIA collaborates with the University of Science, Malaysia (USM) and Center for Engineering Science and Technology (Crest) to bring local talent with advanced skills to meet the demands of the industry within NCER. He added that he is nurturing.

With the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoC) between NCIA and USM, a program to increase the marketability of human resources has been launched by developing knowledge and skills related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (IR4.0). industry.

The Professional Excellence Program or PreX is developed by combining academic and industry inputs on industry needs and expectations, industry expert assessments, and employability.

Meanwhile, MoC with Crest collaborates with world-renowned multinationals such as Intel Microelectronics (M) Sdn Bhd and Motorola Solutions (M) Sdn Bhd, as well as local technology companies such as Orionplex Sdn Bhd and Exiatec Technology. SdnBhd and Sensoft Technologies SdnBhd said.

Issace John said the NCER Talent Enhancement Program (NTEP) will also support the Engineering Software Talent Program (EnSofT) to address engineering software talent gaps in the areas of embedded systems, Android applications, and embedded Android operating systems. ..

EnSofT catalyzes other types of high-end training programs and creates industry-related talent to meet current and future market demands.

Such collaboration with academia and industry players not only helps Penan grow into a higher-income developed country, but also quickly from the pandemic, especially as software engineering creates more employment opportunities. Helps to recover to.

He said the NCIA helped attract a total of RM86 million in approved investments and created 5,155 approved job creations by this year. In fact, we have already exceeded the 2021 approved investment target of RM7.2 billion. Job creation is also well underway towards this year’s goal of 8,644 approved job creations.

Attending the online event, Prime Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the strategic partnership between NCIA and the state government has created a high-value talent ecosystem that further enhances the state’s status as a world-class regional technology hub.

This will also strengthen the development of highly skilled local talent in a variety of high-end technology-related areas, he added.

NCIA, in collaboration with Penang and the federal government, continues to make the state more attractive to investors in the electronics and electrical, manufacturing and engineering sectors.

We continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the region of advanced technology and as a hub of high value talent and technology.

With more than 300 multinationals already established in Penang, more highly skilled personnel are needed to meet the demands of the industry here.

Fortunately, Penang has a large number of new graduates available to the industry, and through initiatives introduced by NCIA, it will further strengthen its position as Silicon Valley in the east by improving the skills and quality of its graduates. I can.

NCIA is a regional development authority responsible for establishing directions, policies and strategies related to NCER’s socio-economic development.

Established in June 2008 under the Northern Corridor Implementation Authority Act of 2008 (Law 687), NCER covers the four northern provinces of the Malaysian Peninsula, Kedah, Penang, Perak and Perlis.

NCIA grows NCER while promoting and implementing high value-added development programs in six economic clusters: manufacturing, agribusiness, petrochemicals, mining, green economy and services (including tourism, logistics and connectivity, digital economy) Toward an excellent economic region. ).

