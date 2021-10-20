Telstra’s Google Pixel 6





How does it work?

Upgrade & Protect allows you to upgrade your mobile phone or tablet with a repayment contract for the target device.

According to normal credit criteria, if your device is returned in good condition, you can upgrade as many times as you like during the repayment period, and if it is damaged, you can upgrade it twice every 12 months. However, device repayment arrangements using eligible plans for eligible new smartphones or tablets. Redemption fees apply and you may need to prepay the cost of your device as part of your device’s repayment arrangements.

Upgrades and protections can only be added if you have a pre-planned repayment contract for the eligible device.

Add for $ 15 / month

Upgrades and protections can only be added if you purchase a new device with an Upfront Mobile or Data plan with a repayment period of 12, 24, or 36 months. It cannot be added later. Upgrades and protections can be canceled at any time.

Upgrade in good condition for $ 99

Want to upgrade before the first 6 months of a 12-month repayment period, or the last 12 months of a 24-month or 36-month repayment period? If you return your device in good working order and use the new device at the time of repayment on your monthly plan, you will pay a reimbursement fee of $ 99.

Redemption fee for the last 6 or 12 months $ 0

Return the device in good working order during the last 6 months of the 12-month repayment period, or the last 12 months of the 24-month or 36-month repayment period, and new on repayment with the applicable plan If you upgrade to a device, you will be exempt from reimbursement fees.

Broken device? Upgrade for $ 249

If you return a damaged device during the repayment period, you will have to pay a $ 249 reimbursement fee to upgrade to the new device at the time of repayment on your monthly plan. Every 12 months, you can upgrade two corrupted devices per service.

What you need to know

If you purchase an eligible device with an eligible plan, you can use it for $ 15 per month.

Upgrade redemption is the current device payment by returning the device to a used device vendor, paying the appropriate redemption fee (determined based on the status of the returned device), and purchasing an upgrade or replacement device with the new device. You can do it during the contract period. Eligible device payment contracts with eligible plans.

The reimbursement fee will be issued via an invoice to be paid later. The cost of the new device will be charged to the AutoPay payment method. Redemption of returned damaged devices is limited to 2 times per 12 months per service. Excludes lost / stolen devices.

Upgrade and protection details

