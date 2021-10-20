ORBIT Dataset Announcement: Real-World Number Shot Learning Advances Using Educational Object Recognition





Object recognition systems have made remarkable progress in recent years, relying on training datasets containing thousands of high-quality labeled examples for each object category. Learning new objects from just a few examples can open the door to many new applications. For example, robot manufacturing requires a system to quickly learn new parts, but assistive technologies need to be adapted to the unique needs and capabilities of every individual.

A few shot learning aims to reduce these demands by training a model that can recognize completely new objects from a few examples such as 1-10. In particular, meta-learning algorithms that learn to learn using episode training are a promising approach for significantly reducing numbers. Examples of training examples required to train a model. However, most studies of multi-shot learning have been driven by benchmark datasets that lack the significant variability they face when their applications are deployed in the real world.

In partnership with City, University of London, we will introduce an ORBIT dataset and a few-shot benchmark to learn new objects from slightly volatile examples to fill this gap. Data sets and benchmarks set new criteria for evaluating machine learning models in high-variability learning scenarios with a few shots. This will help you train your model for better performance in real-world scenarios. This work will be done in collaboration with interdisciplinary teams such as Simone Stumpf, Lida Theodorou, Matthew Tobias Harris at City University of London and Luisa Zintgraf at Oxford University. This work was funded by Microsoft AI for Accessibility. You can read more about the ORBIT research project and its goal of making AI more comprehensive for people with disabilities in this AI blog post.

For more information on this task, published at the International Conference on Computer Vision (ICCV 2021) ORBIT: Real-world multi-shot dataset for educated object recognition, and disability-first dataset creation: Lessons from construction Please refer to the. A dataset for educated object recognition using blind and low vision data collectors, published at the 23rd International ACMSIGACCESS Conference on Computers and Accessibility (ASSETS 2021).

He was also invited to attend Senior Researcher Daniela Massiceti to speak on the ORBIT benchmark dataset and take advantage of educated AI multi-shot learning at the first Microsoft Research Summit. Massiceti introduces my bucket. Responsible AI truck on October 19th. To view your presentation on demand, sign up for the Research Summit event page.

The ORBIT benchmark dataset contains 3,822 videos of 486 objects recorded by 77 visually impaired or visually impaired people using mobile phones. There are a total of 2,687,934 frames. Code for loading datasets, calculating benchmark metrics, and running baselines is available on the ORBIT dataset’s GitHub page.

Figure 1: Introducing an ORBIT dataset and a few-shot benchmark to drive innovation in learning new objects from small, volatile examples and set new criteria for evaluating machine learning models in real-world deployments. increase.Inspired by the taught object recognition features

ORBIT datasets and benchmarks are inspired by the educational object recognition feature, which is a real application for the visually impaired and the low vision community. These allow a person to teach the system to recognize objects that may be important to them by capturing just a few short videos of those objects. These videos are used to train personalized object recognition capabilities. This allows the visually impaired to tell the object recognition feature the house key or favorite shirt and then recognize them over the phone. Such objects are not included in the general object recognition training dataset and cannot be identified by common object recognition features.

Educable object recognition is a good example of a few shots high volatility scenario. A few shots because people can only capture a handful of short videos recorded to teach new objects. Most current machine learning models for object recognition require thousands of images to train. It’s not practical to get people to submit videos on that scale. Therefore, learning a few shots is very important when people teach object recognition features from their videos. As shown in Figure 2, each person has few objects, and the video that captures these objects varies widely due to different quality, blurring, object centrality, and other factors. ..

Figure 2: Images from the ORBIT dataset, showing high variability embodied in user-submitted videos (for example, blurring, objects that are not in the center of the image, objects that appear sideways or upside down) are educable. Human-centric benchmark for object recognition

Data sets are the basis for driving machine learning innovation, but good metrics are just as important as helping researchers evaluate their work in realistic settings. Based on this challenging real-world scenario, we propose a benchmark for the ORBIT dataset. Unlike regular computer vision benchmarks, the performance of teachable object recognition benchmarks is measured based on input from each user.

In other words, a trained machine learning model is given only videos that are associated with one user’s object and is evaluated by how well it recognizes the user’s object. This process runs for each user in the set of test users. The result is a set of metrics that more closely capture how well the Teachable Object Recognizer works for a single user in the real world.

Figure 3: The performance of the high-cited minority shot learning model is saturated with existing benchmarks.

Evaluation of the high-cited minority shot learning model shows that there is great room for innovation in high-variability minority shot learning. Despite the saturation of model performance with existing few-shot benchmarks, minority-shot models achieve only 50-55% accuracy with teachable object recognition benchmarks. In addition, there is a great deal of variability among users. These results indicate that the algorithm needs to be more robust for volatile (or noisy) data.

Research to realize collaboration between humans and AI

Creating an educable object recognition feature presents a machine learning challenge that goes beyond object recognition. One example of the challenges posed by formulating human-centric tasks is the need for a model that provides user feedback on the data they provide when training with new personal objects. Is there enough data? Is it good quality data? Uncertainty quantification is an area of ​​machine learning that can help solve this problem.

In addition, the challenges of building an educable object recognition system go beyond improving machine learning algorithms, making it a mature area for interdisciplinary teams. Designing model feedback to help users become better teachers requires very subtleties in user interaction. Supporting model adaptation for running on resource-constrained devices such as mobile phones is also an important engineering task.

In summary, ORBIT datasets and benchmarks provide a rich playground to drive research into a more robust approach to high volatility conditions of several shots, beyond existing curated vision datasets and benchmarks. increase. In addition to the ORBIT benchmark, you can use datasets to explore a variety of other real-world recognition tasks. These contributions not only impact the real world by forming next-generation cognitive tools for the visually impaired and the low vision community, but also improve the robustness of computer vision systems across a variety of other applications. I hope.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/research/blog/announcing-the-orbit-dataset-advancing-real-world-few-shot-learning-using-teachable-object-recognition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos