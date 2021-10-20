FUTEX will showcase 70 innovative projects in the first ever cross-domain exhibition zone





Published: October 19, 2021

Taiwan, Taipei, October 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Growth of applications in AI, IoT, big data and many other technologies is accelerating cross-domain integration. The 2021 Taiwan Innotek Expo (TIE) Future Technology Theme Pavilion (FUTEX), which was established by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) with the support of the Academia Sinica, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare, was featured. For the first time, there was a special cross-domain integration zone, and 70 innovative cross-domain projects appeared on stage at the exhibition. Fusion Medium was the media partner for the event.

70 innovative projects for exhibitions using the hottest healthcare-related cross-domain applications

With the rapid growth of digital technology, the previously sharply divided healthcare and technology sectors are gradually becoming connected. A team at the National University of Taiwan has used AI, machine learning, 3D imaging, big data computing, and other technologies to detect cancers such as pancreas, liver, breast, lung adenocarcinoma, and metastatic brain tumors. We are developing tools and efficient tracking technology. The National Tsing Hua University team will continue to collaborate with leading semiconductor manufacturers led by United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) on advanced process control, machine applications in anomaly-based detection, and deep learning. is showing. Smart manufacturing technology.

Widespread use of wearable products and a dynamic AI-powered platform create new applications for traditional medicines

With the outbreak of COIVD-19, there was an urgent need for drug development to treat the symptoms of the virus. The National Yangming University team has built a dynamic AI-powered platform for diversion of traditional medicines using AI and big data. This has the potential to develop formulations of clinically significant value.

As a result of the pandemic, low-contact or zero-contact communication has become the norm. The MOSTAI Research Center at National Taiwan University has created a solution for monitoring physical signs through smart watches and other wearable products to alert emergency medical staff when they are overworked.

The Taipei Medical University team has also used contactless technology to develop a hierarchical contactless physiological respiratory monitoring and care platform. It integrates a millimeter-wave radar monitoring breathing system, continuous monitoring and recording of blood oxygen levels, and a chat robot status reporting system. , AI technology and other data. Allows the platform to track the progression of the disease and provide maximum benefits with minimal resources.

Convert fish skin waste into new materials for wound repair

Fish skin waste products can be used to restore tissue. Founded by the National Cheng Kung University International Wound Repair and Regeneration Center, Chuang Shen Biotechnology has used a unique technology to extract high-purity type 1 collagen from fish skin waste that can be applied to skin moisturization and tissue repair. In the future, it will be used in the fields of bioscience research, biomedical materials and medical cosmetology products.

Exhibition information

Date: 2021/10 / 14-10 / 23 2021 TIE Online Expo: https: //tievirtual.twtm.com.tw/ FUTEX (Future Tech) Online Expo: https: //reurl.cc/Rby4Ng FUTEX (Future Tech) Official website: https: //www.futuretech.org.tw/futuretech/index.php FUTEX (Future Tech) Facebook: https: //www.facebook.com/futuretech.org.tw/

