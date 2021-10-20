Privacy-Protecting Brave Search replaces Google as the default search engine for Brave browsers





Starting today, new Brave users will be able to take advantage of the search capabilities of Brave browsers with Brave Search, giving them the privacy and independence of search / browsers to replace Big Tech. Brave Search is built on a separate index and does not track users, user searches, or clicks. Privacy protection BraveSearch has replaced Google as the default search engine used in the address bar of new Brave users in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The default Brave Search has replaced Qwant in France and DuckDuckGo in Germany, with more regions expected to be added in the coming months. Existing Brave users can leave the selected search engine as the default and set Brave Search as the default search engine in Brave or most other major browsers.

Today’s Brave Desktop Browser Update (version 1.31), and the Brave Android app (version 1.31) * and Brave iOS app (version 1.32) all automatically offer Brave Search as the default for new users in these five countries. Fully localized non-English regional version. Brave users can easily choose different search options as needed by managing their search engine settings. Brave Search is also available in other browsers on search.brave.com.

BraveSearch is currently not displaying ads, but the free version of BraveSearch will soon be ad-supported. BraveSearch will also offer an ad-free premium version in the near future.

BraveSearch has grown significantly since its release in June last year, with about 80 million queries per month. Brave CEO and co-founder Brendan Eich is pleased with the comprehensive privacy solution BraveSearch offers to Big Tech through its integration into the browser. As experience with many browsers shows, default settings are essential to adoption, and Brave Search becomes the default search option with the quality and criticality needed to provide users with a seamless default privacy online experience. You have reached the mass.

BraveSearch also launches the Web Discovery Project (WDP), a privacy protection system that allows users to anonymously provide data to improve BraveSearch coverage and quality, as well as independence and competitiveness against Big Tech alternatives. It is starting up. WDP is a strictly opt-in feature that links the data provided to an individual or its device or together to a user or set of users to protect the privacy and anonymity of the user by design. It cannot be done. This prevents anonymization.

WDP represents a fundamental change in the way search indexes are built to provide user-related results. This is a major step away from the typical server-side aggregation used in the industry. Big Tech’s search providers collect data from users without asking or notifying them, continuously indexing them, and listing the billions of web pages they get to provide results. Create it so that the results are relevant and never get out of date. This data can be personally associated with the user by an identifier or linkable record, and is often associated with it. Unlike these search providers, the Web Discovery Project is designed so that all data received cannot be linked, so you cannot create profiles or sessions for Web Discovery Project contributors. This means you can keep your promises through technology rather than slogans, as Brave has no data to sell to advertisers, lose to theft or hacking, or hand over to government agencies.

The system provides anonymous search and browsing data created within the Brave browser from opt-in users. This data helps create Brave Search-independent indexes and allows Brave Search to display results related to search queries. To send a URL, many people need to access it individually. This is achieved by using the new STAR cryptographic protocol. WDP’s privacy protection method discards search queries that are too long or suspicious. It also discards odd URLs (such as feature URLs), URLs of pages that the author has defined as non-indexable, and of course unpublished pages or pages that require some authentication. The Web Discovery Project runs automatically when the user is browsing the web, eliminating the hassle of contributors. Users who opt in but do not wish to participate can opt out at any time.

For technical details, see the Web Discovery Project overview in the Braves GitHub repository.

BraveSearch is part of Brave’s suite of privacy protection tools, as millions of users are looking to alternatives to Big Tech. Brave also offers Brave Ads, Brave News, Firewall + VPN Services, and the recently released Brave Talk for unlimited private video calls.

