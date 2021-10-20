Google Pixel 6 5g Unlock (128GB): Target





Take a look at Pixel 6. Completely reconsidered, both inside and outside. Equipped with Google’s first processor, Tensor, it’s fast, smart, and secure.

The processor created for Pixel.Google Tensor was the first processor designed by Google and is custom made for Pixel with 8GB of RAM. You will soon notice the difference. Pixel runs smoothly, apps launch faster, and pages load faster. The Pixels security chip also helps protect your personal data.

Compatible with all major US carriers including Universal Unlocked Verizon, AT & T, Sprint and T-Mobile. It is also compatible with prepaid carriers such as Cricket Wireless, MetroPCS, Google Fi, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, Net10, Mint and H2O.

Your photo is faithful to that moment. Your photos match your moment with wide and ultra wide lenses while being Pixels’ state-of-the-art 50MP camera. Google Photos Magic Eraser removes photo bombers and distractions. *** Pixel portraits are a beautiful and accurate representation of everyone and skin tones.

Designed for everyday life. The 6.4-inch smooth display up to 90Hz **** is made with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, the toughest Gorilla Glass ever. Its high refresh rate means smoother and more responsive games, scrolling, and moving between apps.

The battery is everything it should be. Pixel All Day Adaptive Batteries are everything a battery should do. Even 5G can last for more than 24 hours. * Learn your favorite apps so you don’t waste power on apps you’ve never used.

Core-safe: Google Tensor is the first processor with a built-in security core and runs on the next-generation Titan M2TM security chip.

You are in control of your privacy. Transparency is built into your Pixel. You can control the microphone and camera of your phone.

Google’s new experience is all about you. The new Pixel interface has been rethought in a more modern and intuitive way with colors that reflect your personal style.

Switching is easy. Moving messages, contacts and photos from your old phone to Pixel takes just a few steps. *****

* Maximum battery life based on tests using a combination of talk, data, standby, and use of other features. Battery life depends on many factors, and certain features will shorten battery life.

In mid-2021, a third party in California conducted battery tests on pre-production hardware and software using default settings. Battery tests performed using two major carrier networks with sub-6GHz non-standalone 5G (ENDC) connectivity. Actual battery life may be shorter than this.

** The functionality of the Personal Safety app depends on network connectivity and other factors and may not be reliable or available in all regions for emergency communications. See g.co / pixel / personal safety for more information.

*** Magic Eraser does not work for all image elements

**** Measured diagonally. Dimensions may vary depending on configuration and manufacturing process. Not available in all apps or content. The display is automatically adjusted to optimize the best display and battery performance.

***** Some third-party apps and data may not be transferred automatically. For more information, please visit g.co / pixel / copydatahelp.

