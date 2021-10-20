United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Awards $ 1 Million in Health Innovation Technology Awards »Dallas Innovates





The United Way of Metropolitan Dallas awarded the winners of the Health Innovation Technology Challenge a $ 1 million prize at a virtual event on October 19th. The five winners range from small tech startups to large-scale established healthcare networks.

This challenge, presented by AT & T, encouraged both entrepreneurs and healthcare systems to create innovative, technology-ahead solutions to the challenges of community medicine in North Texas.

According to United Way, the money can help revitalize solutions across the Dallas region.

Startups and organizational innovators competed for two sets of awards. Each Entrepreneurial Venture Award winner received $ 200,000 and each Institutional Venture Award winner received $ 150,000 in prize money.

Entrepreneurial winners will also receive consulting support from the BCBS C1 Innovation Lab. BCBSC1 Innovation Labs often work with healthcare start-ups to extend the impact of innovative new products and services.

According to United Way, the winners of the Health Innovation Technology Challenge are:

Entrepreneur Venture Award GreenLightVitalSign6

GreenLight’s mental health software, VitalSign 6, is a suite of depression screening and clinical decision support software tools for the minority and economically disadvantaged children.

Insight optics

Insight Optics has created a smart, mobile-enabled eye exam platform to better serve patients in rural, poor and poorly serviced areas. This solution allows primary care providers and their staff to record patient eye videos over the phone. The exam can be transferred to a local professional for diagnostic support and follow-up care.

OneSeventeen Media

Creator of reThinkIt! Using chat bot assistants, live chat counselors, and other techniques, grades 6-12 students can better handle difficult emotions, understand their behavior, and navigate the behavior of others at the same time. Schoola Digital Mental Health Platform, which keeps teacher discipline management time and saves school money.

Instituteal Venture Award Children’s Health

Childrens Health expands the reach of two existing mobile apps for asthma and diabetes nationwide. Health innovators will also develop and include the remaining two modules for behavioral health and weight management. Its BeeHive provides an interactive support solution for moments of crisis, convenient access to educational information and tools, and links to free, just-in-time support resources approved by additional clinicians. We support young people facing mental health challenges.

Parkland Health and Hospital System

Parkland’s gamed teen resilience platform uses technology and social interaction to provide a new path to health for at-risk adolescents aged 14 to 17 in the Dallas community. The Stand for Parkland Venture brings the Parkland Health & Hospital System’s clinical and behavioral health expertise to the advanced scientifically proven apps of the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation and SuperBetters (specially tailored to this challenge for teens). Integrate with data analysis and community navigation capabilities.

Finalist

The finalists each received $ 20,000 in prize money.

UT Dallas Carrier Center for Communication Disorders

The Callier Infant Hearing Project uses 3D printing technology to create custom ear patterns at the time of service to improve early access to appropriate interventions for babies born with hearing differences. This advance will help prevent developmental delays and have a positive impact on the educational outcomes of children everywhere, especially among families struggling to access clinical care, the group says. increase.

MyPHI

The platform is a secure patient management healthcare information exchange that automatically accesses patient data from various portals, indexes and organizes them into shareable summary reports. the goal? To enable seamless health-to-school data sharing and coordination of care, and to provide schools with timely access to quality mental, behavioral and preventive care for low-income students with chronic illnesses. ..

River health

The Virtual First Health Plan is a subscription service that provides individuals with comprehensive primary and behavioral care. River works with partners such as CVS Health and UnitedHealthcare to offer virtual care, direct doctor visits, treatments and prescriptions for just $ 35 per month.

Texas Health Resources

THR is a technology-based healthcare initiative designed to combat food insecurity, promote lower-grade mental well-being and long-term academic success in collaboration with local schools, Feeding Us to Learn and We are developing a Live (FULL) Minds & Bodies program. -Students with income who are traditionally underserved.

UT Arlington Center for Addiction and Recovery Studies

Gateway is a unique and interactive virtual game app aimed at preventing gateway drugs. This game is a fun and entertaining game with increasing game-level activity in a medieval-style wizard school setting, designed to educate young people while building refusal skills to withstand the pressure of their peers. ..

The “reasons” behind United Way’s health technology challenges

Health issues affect everyone, from individuals and their families to businesses and communities as a whole, Jennifer Sampson, president and chief executive officer of the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas at McDermott Templeton, said in a statement. Stated.

We all need to work together to find solutions to the biggest challenges to improve access to and fairness in health care. The Health Innovation Technology Challenge drives innovation and influence through collaboration and is proud to have the opportunity to enhance advanced technology-driven innovation so that finalists can benefit the region as a whole. think.

Specific challenges included increasing access to preventive care or improving social / emotional and mental health. The funding is intended to support the deployment of award-winning solutions for a target audience of “mostly North Texas students.”

Innovation through collaboration

United Way said that the involvement of all major hospital systems in this task as sponsors or participants is “a true testament to the unity behind this concept.”

Organizations say challenge competition is just one element of their Social Innovation activities. Nonprofits aim to “find creative new ideas to address the systematic challenges of the community in education, income and health.”

Especially in the area of ​​health, United Way wants to improve access for North Texas people facing challenges such as lack of health insurance and lack of broadband internet.

Anne Chow, CEO of AT & T Business and two-time chair of the United Ways Annual Campaign, said sustainable health is key. She said in a statement.

“More than ever, we need to leverage innovative and advanced technologies to improve access and fairness to health care.

AT & T was introducing the sponsors of the event. Other sponsors include Troy Akeman Foundation, Access, Kimberly Clark, Baylor Scott & White Health, Children’s Health, Harold Simmons Foundation, Visitors, Methodist Health Systems, Texas Health Resources, Texas Scottish Light Hospital, United Way Foundation, Metropolitan Dallas. , BlueCross BlueShield, Medical City Healthcare, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and Health Wildcatters.

