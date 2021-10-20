Climate Expert: Clean technology is here, now we need the power of people





Open shared link Close shared link

Fighting Time: Decarbonization of electricity is essential to fighting the climate crisis, but what should we do? What do you need to clean up your power grid quickly and effectively?

Climate change leaders were convened on September 30 at the EmTech MIT conference hosted by MIT Technology Review, as U.S. legislators continue to discuss the Build Back Better infrastructure program, which aims to make electricity carbon-free by 2035. We discussed the solution.

The panel “Power Sector Cleanup” was moderated by Julian Brave NoiseCat, Vice President of Policy and Strategy for the think tank Data for Progress.

Scientists believe it is important to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

This is what physicists are telling us that they need to prevent global warming. Bill McKibben, a longtime climate activist and writer who is a prominent scholar of environmental studies at Middlebury College, described global warming on a kneeling scale, too late.

According to panelists, clean electricity is the solution.

Leah Stokes, co-host of the Matter of Degrees podcast and associate professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara, says that 75% of today’s carbon problems can be solved with clean electricity and electrification. With clean electricity, even about half of the heavy industry can power homes and cars.

McKibben agreed with most of the miracles that were now in place where the cheapest way to produce electricity on earth was to point the glass plate at the sun.

The cheapest way to generate electricity on earth is to point a sheet of glass at the sun. 350.org, co-founder of Bill McKibben

However, despite the rise of solar and wind power and the transition from coal-fired and natural gas, it was not moving fast enough.

Thanks to policy investments over the last decade, we have a toolset that can take advantage of mature technology. [are] Jesse Jenkins, a macroscale energy system engineer and assistant professor at Princeton University, says it’s cheap and can be scaled up quickly, including wind and solar. But we need to break the record every year for the development of these energy technologies for the rest of our lives.

How to reach that goal? Panelists have identified ways in which they are built on technology and policy and driven by human determination.

Willingness to sell completely

Solar and wind power are cost-effective because of their advocacy. Panelists said wind costs have fallen by about two-thirds, and solar and lithium-ion battery costs have fallen over the last decade.

It’s not a coincidence. It was due to public policy, which was due to pressure from activists, supporters, and public interest groups, Jenkins said.

Its advocacy and involvement needs to be expanded on a large scale to reach the 2050 goal, especially with respect to the phasing out of fossil fuel use.

But in [clean] The technology available is the most difficult thing humans have ever done and acts very united. [to] According to McKibben, he continues to try to break the vested interests of the fossil fuel industry and utilities.

We must stop using fossil fuels and stop building new fossil fuel infrastructures of all kinds.Leah Stokes, Associate Professor, University of California, Santa Barbara

This requires sustainable grassroots efforts, such as the fossil fuel control organization 350.org, co-founded by McKibben in 2008.

McKibben cites young people around the world, especially around people like Greta Thunberg, saying it’s time for a prominent group to publicly abandon fossil fuels, including higher education. rice field.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology looks a bit naked in this regard. Its neighbor, Harvard University, and the neighbor who crossed the Boston University bridge are now on sale. It’s time for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to pay attention to the Faculty of Physics and stop trying to benefit from climate change, McKibben said.

Stokes called for a paradigm shift with the idea that efficiency could adequately mitigate the effects of burning fossil fuels.

For a long time I thought it was enough to get a Prius. If you have a highly efficient gas furnace, that’s enough. And what we now know is that it’s not enough, Stokes said. We must stop using fossil fuels and stop building new fossil fuel infrastructures of all kinds.

Build fiercely

Achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is more than stopping fossil fuels. Replacing it requires formidable innovation and infrastructure.

On the technical side, it includes the development of improved hydrogen production, ways to produce steel without emissions, and negative emission technologies such as bioenergy, Jenkins said.

On the policy front, supporters and policy makers need the courage to work not only on the sale of fossil fuels, but also on the construction of new infrastructure.

It’s very easy for well-meaning people to say no [a] Proceed with the project without understanding that you have to say “yes” to something somewhere.Jesse Jenkins Princeton University Associate Professor

The United States lives on from investments in highways, cities and power systems in the 20th century, Jenkins said. I really petaled in the 1970s.

To build a net zero-emission economy, it must change radically, Jenkins said. This is a country that will build wind and solar at more than double the average pace over the next 10 years and support electrification over the next 30 years.

It’s a challenge for organized environmental activists and others. I was very good at stopping things. According to Jenkins, we now need to understand how to accelerate and support the growth of a significant amount of infrastructure.

This huge new project requires the support of stakeholders on a regional scale.

According to Jenkins, if it’s up to the private sector to go project-by-project and navigate the destinations of wind projects and power lines, it’s not easy to handle. And it’s very easy for well-meaning people to say no to the project without understanding that they have to say yes to something somewhere.

Stokes said he needed a company that said, “Now we’re calling Congressmen, Senators, and we really want them to do this.” I want you to deal with climate change and take action to invest in American families.

Policy is important

Stokes visualizes progress along what she calls the narwhal curve to track the evolution of clean energy.

To get 100% clean electricity by 2035, you need to raise 4-5 percentage points. This is what President Biden has campaigned for and won and is now trying to legislate.

Related article

McKibben called the Bydens agenda the first serious climate bill to arrive at Hill.

A key element currently being held up by opposition from West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is the Clean Power Performance Program. This is proposed as a government incentive for utilities to receive subsidies when they deploy clean electricity at the required pace and scale without burdening consumers.

According to Stokes, this means that everyday customers paying for electricity will not bear the cost of this transition, which will help the federal government reduce electricity prices while implementing this clean energy. Said.

Conversely, utilities that don’t move fast enough will pay a penalty. According to Stokes, it’s not about making bad, dirty things more expensive, but about making cheap, good, clean things cheaper.

Looking at the bill in Congress now, according to Jenkins, is a great opportunity to dramatically accelerate the feedback cycle, primarily by investing in the growth of clean energy technology and driving and accelerating trends that are already underway.

These include investments in electric vehicles, including consumer rebates and tax credits, as well as investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and carbon recovery technologies.

According to NoiseCat, the legislative process has failed due to the deep roots of the sway in the fossil fuel industry, one of the most powerful and wealthy industries in human history.

But in the face of political headwinds, change is still possible, McKibben said, saying that 70% of Americans want action on the climate. He said Weave changed the zeitgeist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mitsloan.mit.edu/ideas-made-to-matter/climate-experts-clean-tech-here-now-we-need-people-power The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos