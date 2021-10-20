Nowi has been selected for the CES Innovation Awards Honoree and will participate in CES 2022 with the Dutch trade delegation.jobs





Nowi today announced that the NH2 Energy Harvesting PMIC has been honored with the CES2022 Innovation Awards in the Embedded Technology category. This year’s CES Innovation Awards program recorded a record high number of applications. The announcement preceded CES 2022, the world’s most influential technology event in Las Vegas, January 5-8. The CES Innovation Awards Program, sponsored by the Consumer Electronics Association (CTA), is an annual contest honoring outstanding design and engineering in several consumer technology product categories.

Nowi NH2 is a breakthrough energy harvesting power management solution that allows OEMs to easily integrate into a wide range of consumer electronics and IoT devices to power their products with clean ambient energy. NH2 aims to eliminate the use of contaminated primary batteries, thereby solving one of the biggest challenges of smart and sustainable energy migration. The NH2 combines the world’s smallest energy harvesting PMIC bill of materials with the highest average harvesting efficiency, making it particularly attractive for space and cost-constrained applications such as smart tags, remote controls, electronic shelf labels, and IoT sensors. is.

Nowi CEO and co-founder Simon van der Jagt said: The need for solutions to reduce e-waste from the disposal of billions of small batteries. Nowi Energy Harvesting provides a way to reduce e-waste while improving ownership costs and improving the customer experience. “

Nowi has announced that it will be attending CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January. We represent the Netherlands as one of the 20 highly coveted scale-ups selected by the Dutch Trade Delegation under the theme of “Technology for a Responsible Future”.

About Nowi

Nowi is a semiconductor company founded in 2016, headquartered in Delft, the Netherlands, with offices in the United States and Shanghai.

Nowi has developed an energy harvesting power management IC that combines the best harvesting performance with the world’s smallest assembly footprint and lowest BOM cost. This simplifies the design process and lowers the threshold for companies developing Plug & Forget products.

