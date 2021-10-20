VinylPlus Med launches pilot medical PVC recycling scheme





VinylPlus Med officially launched a pilot medical PVC recycling scheme in Belgium.

VinylPlus Med brings together hospitals, waste management companies, recyclers, and the PVC industry with the goal of accelerating healthcare sustainability across Europe through the recycling of discarded disposable PVC medical equipment.

Proper selection and recycling of non-infectious plastic waste can reduce the environmental impact of hospitals and their operating costs. Based on the success of the VinylPlus-funded PVC mask and tube RecoMed recycling scheme, VinylPlus Med has officially launched a pilot recycling scheme to accelerate the sustainability of Belgian hospitals.

PVC is a life-saving single-use medical device used in the most commonly used plastics such as oxygen and anesthesia masks, tubes, IVs and dialysis bags. Many of these devices are used once in non-infectious patients and can be recycled after short-term use. VinylPlusMedis is ready to set up a recycling scheme for disposable PVC medical devices to help Belgian hospitals classify the flow of PVC medical waste. This scheme focuses on clean and REACH compliant PVC waste that can be recycled into a wide range of valuable products sold throughout Europe.

The project includes European hospitals, waste management company Renewias, Raff Plastics as a recycler, and Vinyl Plus, the European PVC industry’s commitment to sustainable development.

Brigitte Dero, Managing Director of VinylPlus, said: Starting with a pilot project in Belgium, we are excited to work with our partners to make medical plastics more cyclical.

All Belgian Vinyl Plus Med partners are located within a 120 km radius, limiting transport distances and minimizing carbon dioxide emissions.

Dries De Pauw, Director of Sales and Marketing at Renewi, said: The VinylPlusMed project reaffirms that recycling is the growth engine of the circular economy. .. To be circular and innovative is what you have to do together. Value chain collaboration is crucial in the transition to a circular economy. Therefore, we are very proud to be able to participate in this sustainability project, which gives Second Life to previously lost PVC.

Caroline Van der Perre, co-owner of Raff Plastics, added: For recycling companies like Raff Plastics, projects like VinylPlusMed are important because they assume that everything starts with a great collection. Unfortunately, there are still many materials that can be recycled, but due to disadvantages, they are sent to landfills and incinerators. Projects such as VinylPlusMed promise that everyone will be aware of and cooperate with raw material updates.

COVID-19 highlights the important role of disposable plastic medical devices in the prevention and control of infections in hospitals. The growing need for these disposable items sheds light on the challenge of properly managing and disposing of them after use.

Brigitte Dero added: In this context, Vinyl Plus wants to help Belgian hospitals. After all, PVC is the most widely used plastic in healthcare. Most PVC medical waste is non-infectious and can be recycled if properly classified and collected. We are pleased to enhance the recyclability of PVC in this important sector and officially launch the VinylPlus Med pilot project in Belgium.

