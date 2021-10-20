New World Update 1.0.3 Patch Note: Added server forwarding and fixed bugs





New World Players Rejoice — With Update 1.0.3, Amazon is finally introducing server forwarding to allow you to group with your friends. Not only that, the October 20th update includes lots of bug fixes, free claim emotes, and more. Here is the complete patch note.

New World update 1.0.3 could be the biggest ever, just because it ultimately brings server transfers to Amazon’s hit MMOs.

After promises and delays, you can now exchange for the world you like. The latest update also ships with a number of bug fixes, making it a little smoother to move around Aeternum.

Here’s what you need to know about NewWorld Update 1.0.3, which will be released on October 20th:

Get ready to roam Aeternum with your friends at Amazon Game Studios: Server Forwarding is here in New World. Release date and time of New World update 1.0.3.

New World Update 1.0.3 will begin shipping on October 20th at 5am (UTC) and patches will be pushed to all servers at the same time. The exact time can be found in the local time zone below.

Pacific Standard Time 10:00 pm (October 19) 1:00 am ET 6:00 am BST 4:00 pm AEDT

Expect 5 hours of downtime, so expect the server to come back online at 10am UTC.

[#NWSTATUS UPDATE] Downtime will be held on October 19, 2021 at 10 pm PST [1 AM ET/ 5 AM UTC / 7 AM CEST]..

Estimated downtime is about 5 hours. https: //t.co/8W0fFY4eRk

— New World (@playnewworld) October 20, 2021

New World Server Forwarding Finally Expands Globally

After a few weeks of promise, Amazon is finally able to push all server transfers for New World update 1.0.3 and join with friends.

You can transfer to another server in the region. However, you cannot jump between regions. ⁠—Therefore, if you are using a European server, you cannot stay there and transfer to Asia or North America.

Amazon Games You can now join your friends in PvP battles if you are using a different New World server.

Server transfers are slowly deployed. First in the world of AP Southeast Utopia. If the rollout is successful, all players will be able to access the server transfers within 12 hours of Update 1.0.3.

All players will receive one free character transfer token. After that, the server transfer is expensive ⁠—but it cannot be undone immediately.

“Once the player has enough time to find the right server for him, he will be able to purchase server forwarding tokens in the store later. Before the tokens are changed to paid services, I’ll let you know, “the developer said in a patch note.

There are also some conditions for server forwarding. You must be in the sanctuary, not affiliated with a company, and have no active trading post orders. Everything is transferred except the friends list. You need to create a friend list from scratch.

In addition to server forwarding, many common bug fixes have been shipped. The complete patch notes for NewWorld Update 1.0.3 can be found below.

New World Update 1.0.3 Patch Note Server Transfer Server Transfer was added as of Update 1.0.3 All players will receive one free transfer token Future transfers will be paid and will be released at a later date Go to World The rollout will begin before AP Southeast of the general implementation of the final piece server transfer framework. Added improvements to the World Selection UI. Added a clearer message if a player is kicked due to a move to AFK or a violation of the EAC. Added a clearer message when there are stacked discounts, such as territorial status and property tax faction discounts. We have implemented backend changes to help our team investigate client performance concerns in the war. Adjusted the respawn timers for Boatswain Ambrose and various elite enemies around the world. At depth, the player must be in the arena to damage the soap. Players will now get an error message when trying to buy their item in the trading post. Reverted chest / route changes from Update 1.0.2. This caused too much purification reagent to roll from the chest. Adjusted the volume of the Amazon Game Splash screen. Each armor is limited to one skill perk. Added general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphic settings. Dyes are now removed from items during transactions with a warning message displayed. The “Declaration of War Time” timer has now been visually paused to clarify that the invasion is imminent but not yet scheduled. The territory remains in conflict after the invasion and can declare war. Bug fixes General bug fixes Fixed issues with T4 and T5azoth staff — close these high level portals! Fixed an issue where abandonment event notifications persisted. Fixed a housing UI issue. The UI now correctly displays that property taxes are subject to the full amount of the home and are not affected by the first home buyer discount. Fixed an issue with early game spawns. The gazebo respawn point will be replaced by a settlement after it is discovered. Players will no longer accidentally respawn in the watchtower after choosing to respawn in reconciliation. Fixed various localization issues throughout the game. Fixed an issue where not all items in the Town Project would be consumed when completing a mission. Resolved a login error where the player was unable to access the character. Fixed an issue where the arena key did not drop as intended. Fixed an issue where Rune Bear Armor was not properly stained during the war. Fixed an issue with pet placement. Pets placed in an empty house will now remain in the house after the player logs out, instead of returning the pet to the player’s inventory. AP Southeast Server now displays the correct time zone in-game. Fixed an issue with titles – Player titles and achievements are displayed as intended, and the Achievements tab is updated appropriately as new achievements are acquired. Fixed an issue where company invitations persisted after being rejected / approved. Fixed an issue where Rajah spawns would get stuck forever – ask for one big cat at a time!Speculative correction

The fixes listed below are interim fixes and mitigations. Our goal is to get rid of these changes and see if the problem goes away. This will allow you to continue working and address future updates as needed.

Wars and Invasions worked on fixing an issue that started earlier than planned. Worked on fixing an issue where not all payment stations were upgraded as intended when the town project was completed. Players no longer get stuck when entering or exiting an instance. If the player reconnects and the character dies, the respawn screen opens and the respawn option is available. Players who are currently stuck will need to contact customer support to unstack the character.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dexerto.com/new-world/new-world-update-1-0-3-patch-notes-1679455/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos