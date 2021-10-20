PyroGenesis Wins $ 1.15MM Phase 2 Contract Award from Innovative Solutions Canada for Developing Hybrid Ceramic Powder Processing System





MONTREAL, October 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), high-tech companies (see below) Greenhouse effects We or PyroGenesis, which designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce gas, announce that they have won an Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) Phase 2 (prototype development) contract. Did. We will fund approximately $ 1.15 million to develop a unique hybrid ceramic powder (HCP) processing system for Canada’s largest federal research and development organization, the Canadian National Research Council.

Carbon nanotubes have great potential for mechanical reinforcement of composites, including ceramic composites. However, bundles of carbon nanotubes have prevented us from realizing this possibility. The PyroGenesis system utilizes a thermal plasma process to simultaneously synthesize carbon nanotubes and deposit them on ceramic powder in a single plasma reactor. PyroGenesis is building an integrated automation system for producing high quality ceramic powder products in a safe, economical and scalable way. PyroGenesis first optimizes the process and then completes the design and manufacture of the system. The Phase 2 project follows a successful Phase 1 proof of concept.

Pierre Carabin, CTO and Chief Strategist of PyroGenesis, said the main competitive advantage of this solution is that ceramic powders can be processed in the same reactor as carbon nanotube synthesis. We believe that this process proves to be much more efficient and scalable than traditional techniques such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) processes. In addition, we believe our technology can process a wide variety of composites, which could lead to the development of new IPs and product lines for other specialty powder manufacturing technologies.

The Phase 2 award reflects our commitment to developing innovative technology solutions, said P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. The success of this innovative process will allow us to further expand our production capacity for carbon nanotubes and specialty powders. In addition to its commercial potential, this process offers many environmental benefits. For example, the main source of energy driving a plasma torch is renewable hydropower. We are very proud to have been selected by the Government of Canada for this award and believe that our choice is in line with the goals of this program by supporting innovation and promoting economic development. ..

High-tech company PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), making traditional dirty processes economically attractive. Alternative. PyroGenesis is a unique patented advanced plasma technology scrutinized and adopted by multi-billion dollar industry leaders in four large markets: iron ore pelleting, aluminum, waste management and additive manufacturing. Was developed. PyroGenesis remains at the forefront of technological development and commercialization with a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working in Montreal offices and 3,800m2 and 2,940m2 manufacturing facilities, maintaining a competitive advantage. I am. The operation is ISO9001: 2015 and AS9100D certified and has been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

This press release contains the words “may,” “plan,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” and “expect.” Contains statements regarding specific future prospects, but not limited to these. , “In progress” and other similar expressions that make up “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and assumptions and are subject to many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations for product acceptance in the market, our strategy for developing new products and enhancing the capabilities of existing products, and our strategy for research and development. Includes risks and uncertainties. Uncertainty related to competitive products and pricing impacts, new product development, and regulatory approval processes. Such statements reflect our current views on future events and are specific risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time to time in our ongoing filings with securities regulators. Is subject to. .sedar.com, or www.sec.gov. Actual results, events, and performance can vary significantly. Readers should be careful not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as new information, future events, or other consequences, except as required by applicable securities law. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, its regulatory service providers (the term is defined in the Toronto Stock Exchange policy), NASDAQ Stock Market, or LLC is responsible for the validity or accuracy of this press release. ..

