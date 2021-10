Drednaut Nerf, Rotom Buff, etc.

Kamex, when you’re about to get nervous, it’s a creepy smile too. Screenshot: TiMi Studio Group / Kotaku

Pokmon Unite is ready to get a major update on October 20th. This will launch a Halloween event on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. The TiMi Studio Group hasn’t removed the official patch notes yet, but we’re expecting major changes, such as Blassoise’s nerf and Rotom tweaks.

First, let’s get the unfortunate news out of the way. The update will slightly reduce Blassoise’s functionality. Specifically, the damage of Hydro Pump and Hydro Typhoon is reduced. However, not everything is bad, as the waterspout cooldown is shorter. However, such nerds are also affecting other Pokemon, and the abilities of Lucario, Slowbro, and Venusaur are also being hit. For example, Lucario’s base attack stats are reduced, but Venusaur’s Gigadrain HP recovery is reduced.

Next, in the remote stadium, there are two wild boss monsters, Dread Now and Rotom. Drednaw becomes more nervous as the amount of experience and shield gained by defeating them decreases. Meanwhile, Rotom sees a big buff. When heading to the goal, attack, HP, movement speed will increase, and the time to destroy the goal area will be slightly extended.

And if you’re wondering about Thunder, the update will hit them as well, as the energy gained from defeating the legendary Pokemon will be reduced.

However, tomorrow’s update is not all fate and darkness. I’m looking forward to Pikachu’s main, as it will increase the damage of Thunder and Bolt Tackle. But what surprises me is the adjustment of Garchomps. Monsters with annoying strength are already stronger. Garchomps’ base attack speed has been increased, and its Dragon Rush ability deals more damage. These look like unnecessary modifications to powerful Pokemon, and personally, I’m not so excited to get rekt by more Garchomps.

These changes will be made shortly after the TiMi Studio Group conducted a survey seeking feedback on Pokmon Unite. It’s unclear if any of the update tweaks are the result of a player’s response, but it seems likely that further changes will be made to the work, such as esports initiatives and additional game modes.

Meanwhile, Pokemon Unite is preparing for Halloween. At an eerie, limited-time event called the Halloween Festival, the game looks completely redesigned, allowing you to not only dress up your favorite Pokemon in Halloween costumes, but also turn other monsters into pumpkins. The update also adds the 26th playable creature, the normal-type squirrel Greedent. The Halloween Festival runs from October 20th to November 7th.

