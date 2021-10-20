Uber Freight Christens Chicago HQ Appointed Head of Logistics Technology





Digital cargo broker Uber Freight announced on Tuesday that it has completed construction of its global headquarters in downtown Chicago. Ribbon cuts were made in the new space of the historic old post office.

In 2019, the Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) division announced that it has signed a 10-year lease on a 450,000-square-foot space that accommodates more than 2,000 employees, including those on the Eats and Rides platform. bottom. Uber Cargo Headquarters from San Francisco to Chicago.

The completed facility has a full-service kitchen, care room, nursing room, gender-neutral bathroom, library, boxing gym and private outdoor roof space.

Uber Freight executives said that one of the main objectives of the new location is to leverage the city’s status as a major transportation hub and the talent pool created by world-class universities to space in the company’s new Technology Innovation Center. Explained that it is to provide. And the research center.

Lior Ron, Head of UberFreight, said: “We are excited to take this growth path here in Chicago, leverage the region’s top logistics and technology talents to expand our team and continue to build the future of logistics together.”

Related: Meaning of Uber Freight’s move to Chicago

At the same time, Uber Freight announced that it has appointed Val Marchevsky as the first Logistics Technology Officer to oversee the engineering team at the Technology Innovation Center.

With the experience of Markevsky, who leads the team at Motorola and Google, and a degree from Illinois Institute of Technology and Northwestern University, Uber Freight leveraged his expertise to hire the next generation of talent at his new headquarters. I want to lead.

The story continues

In the Chicago market, Uber Freight competes with established freight brokers such as Redwood, MoLo, Forager, Loadsmart, Arrive Logistics, Edge Logistics and Echo Global Logistics, and innovative supply chain solution companies such as project44 and FourKites. increase.

Related: A hot market creating war for freight brokerage talent

In an interview with Freight Waves, Markevsky explained Uber Freight’s environment and how he believes the opportunities available there stand out.

“In Uber, you can build on the shoulders of giants,” he said. “We have a great system with many machine learning capabilities, primarily for other business areas. UberFreight is a great opportunity to automate and deploy artificial intelligence to operate the transportation industry more efficiently. there is.

“My goal is to leverage the technical talent we already have, leverage some of the best universities in the country, form a world-class engineering team, work with operational experts, To be able to learn from each other and contribute to technology. Advances in logistics. “

Given Uber’s state-of-the-art technology, existing operations talent, and talent from the recent acquisition of Transplace, company executives and mayors believe the new headquarters will lead to deeper innovation in freight and the city as a whole.

“Uber’s expansion and continued investment in Chicago is evidence of our city’s global reputation as a major hub for technology and innovation,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said:

Article by Grace Sharkey You may also like:

Uber is positive for third-quarter EBITDA, stocks up 11.5%

Uber Freight’s power-only expansion to Georgia provides a foothold for owners and operators

Transplace is upstream, Uber Freight is downstream, and now they are married

Image sourced from pixabay

See more from Benzinga

2021 Bendinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. all rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/uber-freight-christens-chicago-hq-150950634.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos