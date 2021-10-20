Local tech companies have the opportunity to hire technicians from coast to coast





Since its launch in 2019, local tech companies have made a name for themselves in the Canadian tech industry, transforming Windsor, Ontario into an innovation hub.

Rocket Innovation Studio leverages its diverse talent pool to serve its extensive technology portfolio in Canada and the United States. Today, the company is experiencing unprecedented growth and continues to expand its list of top technology professionals.

Its full-service development team collaborates, designs, builds, tests and provides clients with a variety of custom IT solutions. Rocket Innovation Studio’s cross-functional team uses the most advanced technologies on the market to provide partners with innovative development and analytics solutions.

By the end of the year, the company has expanded its agile team to more than 100 team members, recruiting a variety of technology-related roles such as product owners, software developers, software quality developers, data scientists and big data developers. I am. ..

This local company is open to technical professionals with all levels of experience. Most importantly, you should be familiar with startup thinking and software such as C #, Node.js, Angular, and React.

New additions to the team can be expected to have a measurable impact on fast-growing businesses, including placing Windsor on the tech map, even if the applicant is not in Windsor. Rocket Innovation Studio takes advantage of remote work. That is, technicians have access to opportunities from coast to coast.

Take, for example, Rachel Riggs, an associate data scientist in Vancouver. Rocket Innovation Studio’s office is in Windsor, but I’m based in Vancouver. This shows that the company is trying to find the right people, no matter where they are.

Riggs, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in computer graphics, chose to change jobs after actually self-employed as a motion graphics artist. Working in the creative field, she often felt gravity towards the more technical side.

After “Soul Quest and Introspection,” Riggs decided to go back to school and pursue what he was most passionate about. “I wanted to do something with numbers, and I wanted to work in a career that gave me a lot of different choices. Thankfully, I love coding. I realized that this was a challenging and fulfilling path.

Fast forward for today — Riggs is thriving in a new role and industry that she explains is only an upward move.

As an additional benefit, her company, Rocket Innovation Studio, focuses on providing team members with work-life balance, competitive salaries, stability, career growth, and a thriving corporate culture. ..

Much of the spirit of the company is summarized in helping people become their own version of what they are aiming for. After all, work is more than just a reward. They recognize the importance of a company that invests in its employees and respects their opinions.

Rocket Innovation Studio provides an easy access gateway to career growth, from in-house training programs to professional development time, online course subscriptions and mentoring opportunities.

“There are many skills that engineers can learn and develop at Rocket Innovation Studios,” says Riggs. Surrounded by “a great many wise and creative minds” is also important for this process. “In this area, it is essential to be able to share ideas, thoughts and opinions. To make our work better and to be able to learn from each other to be most influential.

It’s equally important for Rocket Innovation Studio to foster a comprehensive team culture where new employees feel immediately welcomed. According to Riggs, the environment and culture of Rocket Innovation Studios is very supportive and positive.

“My team has a high level of trust and Im can ask questions without worrying that I will be judged or that Im is supposed to know all the answers. Everything we do is very supportive. “

From day one, flexible work options, along with other benefits and benefits, mean that team members can feel turned away from the company. This includes health, prescriptions, eyesight, dental care and more.

“Rocket Innovation Studio benefits include benefits starting on the first day of employment, corporate contributions to RRSP, professional development and vacations dedicated to days of personal importance,” says Riggs.

With the support of Rocket Companies, Rocket Innovation Studio aims to welcome fresh talent to a fast-growing, energetic hub.

To find out more and apply for an opportunity, please visit MyRocketCareer.com / WindsorTech.

