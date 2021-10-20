Valkyrae’s new skin care line is controversial





Valkyrae today announced the launch of her new skin care line RFLCT. The company’s co-CEO claims that the project has been in development for over two years and claims to protect users from skin damage caused by exposure to blue light.

RFLCT is now available for purchase online. Products include cleansers, moisturizer shields and gel treatments. The item for sale is clearly aimed at gamers, and states that this product is aimed at everyone who uses the screen.

This product is said to use a supercharged antioxidant, Blue Light Prevention Factor, which is intended to protect the skin from damage caused by blue light and stimulate collagen.

The 100 Thieves content creators have encountered positive feedback from several other streamers and creators, including Nadeshot, Sykkuno, and Bella Poarch. Despite this initially positive response, there is skepticism about the effectiveness of RFLCT.

Commenters have repeatedly posted studies claiming that blue light has minimal effects on both eye strain and skin damage. Other streamers, such as Hasan, have openly criticized the product for blowing away the blue light problem.

“I don’t think blue light is as damaging to the skin as RFLCT products,” Hasan said. “It’s a fucking soap.”

Since this rebound, there has been no response from Valkyrae or RFLCT products. There are many other products that have worked to prevent damage from blue light, especially around eye strain, but the prevalence of this problem is clearly fiercely contested.

Valkyrae’s new skin care line is currently available online and will be available online with Ulta starting October 24th.

