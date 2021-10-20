Google CEO calls for government action on cybersecurity and innovation





Google’s CEO and parent company Alphabet Inc.’s Sundar Pichai said the US government should play a more active role in cracking down on cyber attacks and driving innovation through policy and investment.

Following recent cybersecurity breaches caused by Chinese and Russian hackers, it is time for Pichai to draft the equivalent of the Geneva Convention on Technology that outlines the international legal standards of an increasingly connected world. Said he came.

“Multilateral governments … need to put it on the agenda,” he said in a recorded interview at The Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live Conference on Monday. “Otherwise you will see more of it, as the nations rely on them.”

Pichai also appealed to the US government to play an active role in promoting innovation amid intensifying competition with China.

Under China’s President Xi Jinping, the Communist Party outlined an ambitious plan to improve the country’s artificial intelligence capabilities and develop its own semiconductor sector.

Ambition is in line with the balkanization of the global internet, as China, Russia and others censor content and require tech companies to store their data within geographical boundaries.

Sign Search Engines Not Working in China Google is investing in quantum computing and artificial intelligence to stay ahead of competing Chinese internet companies to serve markets around the world, including Southeast Asia Said Mr. Pichai.

“We can act with a long-term perspective [that]Especially when the government has slightly set back the basics [research and development] Funding. “

However, Pichai said the government could support Google’s efforts to stay ahead by adopting policies such as providing work visas to talented foreign engineers and scientists.

It may also provide incentives to give the United States more control over its semiconductor supply chain, which relies heavily on Taiwan-based factories managed by Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers.

The Biden administration has pressured Congress to address this issue by funding a bipartisan law known as the Chips for America Act, which aims to encourage domestic semiconductor investment.

“Public-private partnerships here could be a good template,” Pichai said. “This is an area [where]As you know, there is a bipartisan interest in making sure we are thinking about it in the long run. “

The call for government action is part of Silicon Valley’s changing spirit. In the past, the region has defended libertarian ideals and supported the government to stay out of the way of its innovation.

But as competition with China intensifies, cyberattacks intensify, and lawmakers raise concerns about false information and censorship on social media platforms, tech leaders encourage Washington to become more involved in the tech industry. I’m starting.

There are limits to what they have in common with the government, especially when it comes to increased oversight of high-tech companies’ antitrust laws by lawmakers and regulators.

Google is currently fighting antitrust lawsuits filed by the Justice Department, claiming to use anti-competitive practices to maintain a monopoly on search engines and advertising businesses.

The change in approach is reminiscent of decades ago when the US government fostered the technology industry.

Mr. Pichai called for more government intervention and investment, recalling that Silicon Valley is part of the US government’s Cold War investment to develop technology and support the semiconductor industry.

“All of us are benefiting from basic investment,” Pichai said.

In an interview, Pichai also talked about Google’s evolving work culture. He described the future where Google employees are in the office about three days a week and enjoy the flexibility to work remotely four weeks a year.

Still, he said it’s important for people to get together in the office because they can generate ideas together that can’t be generated apart.

“Hybrid work challenges, some people appear in videos, some people [the office]”How can we make everyone feel fully involved,” Pichai said. “We accept it as a challenge.”

He said Google’s response was to create more collaboration space in the office to encourage people to exchange ideas.

Employees of the company are voluntarily gradually returning to the office. The company’s office in New York has a 50% occupancy, and “people seem really excited,” Pichai said.

The company’s office in Mountain View lags behind with a 20% to 30% occupancy.

Google has been working on a prominent episode of employee anxiety in recent years as staff members organized strikes on sexual harassment policies and expressed concern about contracts with the government.

This type of organization includes Apple Inc., which organized workers against executives on suspicion of misogyny, and Netflix Inc, where employees are demanding strikes over the controversial Dave Chappelle comedy special. It is becoming more common in other companies such as.

Pichai said such cases are now part of “managing a large corporation.”

At Google, he sees employee activism as a strength. “It brings a sense of accountability.”

Google added that it is trying to address this issue by making it easier for employees to express their concerns and making management “clear and robust” when making decisions.

Google is in the process of adding offices in New York, Atlanta, and elsewhere across the country.

Growth outside Silicon Valley is in line with Apple, Amazon.com Inc., and Microsoft Corp.’s expansion on the East Coast, questioning the future of the tech industry about the Bay Area’s centrality.

“This is a growing pie. Silicon Valley is still doing great things and has access to the best talent possible,” Pichai added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/business/2200767/google-ceo-calls-for-government-action-on-cybersecurity-innovation

