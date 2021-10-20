Activision Blizzard has reduced at least 20 staff as a result of harassment investigations.





Activision Blizzard states that more than 20 employees have “leaved” the company in recent months due to ongoing investigations into workplace harassment. Meanwhile, more than 20 employees face disciplinary action. This follows the tightening of internal policies and processes in response to the July bomb lawsuit filed in California.

A letter from Chief Compliance Officer Francis Townsend, distributed internally earlier this week, is now available online. According to the Financial Times (via The Verge), the list of “retired” or disciplinary employees includes game developers and supervisors, but not board members. .. In addition to these actions, Townsend writes that 19 new roles have been created for the ethics and compliance team tasked with investigating complaints.

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen more reports through various reporting channels,” Townsend wrote in a letter. “People have highlighted concerns from years ago to the present. We welcome these reports and our team is working to combine internal and external resources to investigate them. Based on the information received in the first report, they will be assigned to different categories and resources will be assigned to prioritize the most serious reports first.

“More than 20 individuals have terminated Activision Blizzard and more than 20 individuals have faced other types of disciplinary action in connection with various resolved reports.”

In recent months, Diablo 4 game director Louis Barriga, lead-level designer Jesse McCree, and World of Warcraft designer Jonathan LeCraft have been in the spotlight. Alex Afrasiabi, a former WoW creative director nominated in a California lawsuit, left the company in 2020.

Activision Blizzard’s “Flat Boy Culture” has become more and more detailed since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a proceeding against the company in July. Similar to proceedings and external investigations, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting its own investigation “on company disclosures regarding employment and related issues,” but the case was an employee strike due to an in-game name change. Connected to everything.

Here is an explanation of the controversy in the Activision Blizzard proceedings.

