6 Ways to Leverage Physical Stores in the Digital Era — Retail Technology Innovation Hub

Tesco has launched the first High Street Checkout Free Store.

Named GetGo, as reported in July, it can be found in High Holborn on the edge of the city of London.

Last year, High Holborn became the first cashless retailer in central London.

And now, Tesco has rolled out the Just Walk Out offering for Amazon’s Trigo-powered version.

The solution leverages AI and computer vision technology to allow shoppers to visit stores, check in via QR codes, select items to buy, and uh, just go out. To

Walkout stores are a natural evolution of the changes already seen in retail. Stores have moved from full-staffed cashiers to self-checkouts, and have recently been scanning on the go. Infosys Consulting retail partner Sachin Jangam said that given this evolutionary stage so far, it’s clear that just leaving will be the future.

However, the transition to the walkout model seems to be led by the Big 4 supermarkets.

This is not surprising given the ability to make significant technical investments, as well as the format size of the shelving stores and the overall product density. However, this model is much better suited for Big4-owned high-street convenience stores than for large superstores.

Jungham adds: So far, the main customers are curious shoppers and tourists. Given the shrinking product range, high rental costs, and the large amount of technology investment required, the overall economics of store operations remain questionable.

Just leaving before mass deployment is seen, and the trial period may continue for the next few years. Beyond technology, leaders will pay close attention to store profitability before putting money behind this innovation.

