Sybridge completes acquisition of injection molding machine Pyramid





Industrial technology company SyBridge Technologies has completed the acquisition of Pyramid Mold and Tool.

The transaction expands SyBridges’ customer base and footprint in the life sciences end market. Crestview Partners, a private-equity firm based in New York, founded SyBridge Technologies in 2019 and has committed $ 200 million in equity to lead markets across end markets, regions and advanced technologies with added value. Created a manufacturing solution provider. Pyramid is the fifth acquisition of SyBridges in the last 10 months.

Located in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Pyramid is a manufacturer of precision multi-cavity plastic injection molding tools focused on the life sciences industry and servicing personal care and select industrial markets. Founded in 1995, the company has leveraged state-of-the-art engineering and manufacturing capabilities to provide accurate and effective customer solutions.

The acquisition of Pyramid extends the capabilities of SyBridge to provide precision tool solutions for life sciences and other target industries. As part of a larger organization, Pyramid leverages SyBridges’ design, engineering, supply chain, and production capabilities to better serve and grow its customers.

Tony Nardone, CEO of SyBridge, said: “Pyramid is a great company and represents an important step in SyBridge’s journey to build a leading franchise of life sciences manufacturing solutions. The eastern and western parts of North America will serve our customers better. Strategy is to continue to expand Life Sciences’ customer base through organic growth and selective acquisitions to expand SyBridges’ capabilities and territory. “

Bill McDonough, President of SyBridge’s Life Sciences Business Unit, said: Pyramid’s outstanding capabilities in precision tools are perfect for our platform and will help you better support your customers. We welcome new employees and are excited to work together to continue to provide the quality and innovation that is essential to our customers’ success.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/medtech-merger-acquisition-finance-and-investment-news/sybridge-completes-acquisition-of-pyramid/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos