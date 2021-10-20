Are you crazy about your iPhone or iPad? How to set limits on Apple usage time





Is you or your child glued to your smartphone? Do you want to reduce it? With Apple’s screen time feature, you can see how much time you’ve spent on your phone and what you’re looking at most.

To get into the habit of your smartphone, you can set various options to block certain apps or limit the amount of time you spend using them on your iPhone or iPad. Because this feature is cloud-based, you can view the time spent together on all Apple mobile devices.

Screen time has been around since 2018, but Apple is updating this feature on a regular basis. iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 allow third-party developers to add parental controls and options, paving the way for greater use and flexibility.

If you’re ready to tackle technology addiction, or if you’re closely monitoring the amount of time you’re staring at your smartphone, here’s how to get started:

Update device

First, make sure you are running iOS / iPad OS 15 or later.[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. You will be notified that your iOS is up to date or you will be prompted to download and install the latest updates.

Enable screen time

To enable screen time[設定]>[スクリーンタイム]Go to[スクリーンタイムをオンにする]Tap.[利用時間]Read the information on the screen[続行]Tap. You will then be asked if this device is for you or your child. If it’s for you, tap this is my iPhone.

Screen time passcode setting

Screen Time now monitors the time spent on individual apps, features, and settings on your smartphone. Swipe down on the screen[スクリーンタイムパスコードを使用]Tap. This protects your screen time settings and allows the app to request additional time if the set amount expires.

Enter your passcode and re-enter. A Screen Time Password Recovery message pops up telling you that if you forget your Screen Time password, you can reset it using your Apple ID. Enter your Apple username and password,[OK]Tap.

Monitor multiple devices

Then, if you have multiple Apple devices (iPhone, iPad, or Mac) and you want to record and view all of them screen time information,[デバイス間で共有]Turn on the switch next to. If two-factor authentication isn’t already enabled, you’ll need to enable it. Once you have set your passcode, you will be prompted to enter it to enable sharing between devices.

Set downtime time

You can now set limits and duration of accessible apps and features. Tap the downtime entry to create a time frame that only certain apps are allowed.[開始時刻],[終了時刻]Tap in the order of to set the time limit for all days.[日をカスタマイズ]You can also tap to schedule different times for each day of the week.

To block all apps and activity on your device during downtime[ダウンタイム時にブロック]Turn on the switch next to.[スケジュールまでのダウンタイムをオンにする]You can also activate downtime immediately by tapping the link.

Set app and website limits

Main[画面時間]From the menu[アプリの制限]Tap to set the period of time to allow the use of a specific app.[制限の追加]Tap and then select a category and individual app,[すべてのアプリとカテゴリ]You can select to set the same limits for all apps.

You can limit your time on individual websites.[アプリの選択]On the screen, swipe to the bottom of the category list,[ウェブサイト]Tap.[ウェブサイトの追加]Tap and enter the URL of the website you want to include.

Once selected,[次へ]Tap to set the time to allow the selected app to be used.[日をカスタマイズ]Tap to select a different period each day. If you want to set different limits for individual categories, you must set them individually.[追加]Tap to confirm.

Set communication restrictions

You can also set a limit on how long you can make calls, use FaceTime, send text messages, and otherwise communicate with your iCloud contacts. On the main screen of screen time,[通信制限]Tap an option. You can then set the users who have permission to contact when screen time is active.

Tap during screen time to select who can contact you when screen time is active.[ダウンタイム中]Tap to select specific contacts that you can contact during downtime. You also have the option to block everyone except contacts.

If you select a specific contact, from the menu below[連絡先の追加]Tap. Then select the contacts you want to add and only those people can make the call.

Allow specific apps

If you want a particular app to always bypass the downtime block, then the main[画面時間]It can be set from the menu.[常に許可]Tap, then tap the plus sign next to the app to allow it.[常に許可]To remove an app from the list, tap the minus sign[削除]Choose.

Set content and privacy limits

If you want to allow or disallow certain content, privacy settings, or other changes, the main[画面時間]From the menu[コンテンツとプライバシーの制限]Tap.[コンテンツとプライバシーの制限]Turn on the switch next to to continue.

[iTunes＆App Store Purchases]Tap to allow or disallow installing or removing apps and in-app purchases. You can also require a password to make an in-app purchase with a downloaded app.

[コンテンツとプライバシーの制限]To enable or disable a particular app from the screen[許可されたアプリ]Tap to turn the app on or off. If you want to allow or disallow certain content from the App Store, the web, and other sources[コンテンツとプライバシーの制限]Return to the screen[コンテンツの制限]Select what you want to allow or block.

To limit the data shared by a particular app[プライバシー]Of the section[コンテンツとプライバシーの制限]You can control the settings on the screen. Tap each entry to allow or disallow it.

Once you have changed your content and privacy restrictions, you must approve them before they take effect.[変更を許可]In the section, tap each change to allow or disallow it. That’s it.

Set screen time for kids

Now suppose you want to create a limit on your child’s account. The easiest way to do this is to use your child’s iPhone or iPad. Turn on screen time,[続行]Tap. On the screen asking if this device is for you or your child,[これは私の子供のiPhoneです]Tap.

However, you can also do this from your own phone. Screen Time The screen shows other members of the Apple family. Tap the child’s name for which you want to set the screen time, then tap[スクリーンタイムをオンにする]Tap.

You will then be asked to set the start and end times for downtime.[アプリの制限]On the page[すべてのアプリとカテゴリ]Select or select a specific category to include.

[すべてのカテゴリを表示]Tap to see everything and swipe to the bottom of the screen[時間の量]Tap. Select the time limit for the app,[アプリ制限の設定]Tap.[コンテンツとプライバシー]On the screen[続行]Tap. Then enter the passcode and re-enter it to enable screen time.

From here, drill down into settings for downtime, app restrictions, communication restrictions, always allow, content and privacy restrictions, and make further changes or changes to your child’s account.

Seek more time

If you set downtime on your device or your child’s device, a message will pop up after 5 minutes have passed before most apps on your smartphone are blocked. When the time runs out, you can add more time by entering your Screen Time passcode and requesting access for a period of time.

If you set app limits on your device or your child’s device, a message will pop up when the selected app has 5 minutes left to block. After the time runs out, when I try to open the app, the time limit screen is displayed.[もっと時間を求める]Tap to ask for another minute or the option to enter a screen time password to remove the limit.

Monitor app usage

If you’re worried about how much time you or your child will spend using a particular app, you can monitor usage directly from screen time. The main screen shows the time spent in each category. Tap the graph to drill down to see the time of the week or day for each app.

