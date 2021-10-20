Healthtech News: Latest Healthtech News, Indian Healthtech News & Updates





By Dr. Prabean Chandra

In the Covid-19 pandemic, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is proliferating nationwide, primarily due to lifestyle-related diseases such as long working hours, stress, and irregular diets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), heart disease accounts for about 17.9 million deaths worldwide, and India accounts for one-fifth of the world, especially the young population. As the second wave of the pandemic recedes, several patients are returning to doctors and hospitals to follow up on chronic non-communicable diseases. One such area is especially coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease is a condition in which the major arteries that supply blood to the heart muscle of the heart are blocked due to the deposition of cholesterol and calcium. As a result, the blood supply to the heart is restricted and some of the heart cells die. It then causes arrhythmias and blood flow to the rest of the body. The problem with this disease is that it takes about 10 years before it becomes visible, after which it manifests itself in the form of severe chest pain, shortness of breath, and a heart attack. Understanding the disease, reason, and treatment is important for early diagnosis and treatment.

Over the last decade, Indian heart therapy has witnessed several key innovations that will revolutionize the overall diagnostic mechanism. Medical imaging has come a long way since the dawn of CT scanners and mammography equipment. The advent of 3D medical imaging has enabled doctors and healthcare professionals to share new perspectives, resolutions, and details that provide comprehensive diagnostics. In addition to standard diagnostic tests, there is a much more definitive test called intravascular ultrasound that provides the doctor with clarity about the patient’s heart condition. When used to assess coronary arteries, intravascular ultrasound displays the entire arterial wall and provides important information about the amount and type of plaque buildup. This helps determine if you are at risk for a heart attack. In India, this procedure has attracted attention because it provides a clear three-dimensional view of the location, shape, size, and occlusion rate level of the lining of the artery, helping intervention cardiologists make important planning decisions. I am. procedure.

The latest bioabsorbable polymer drug-eluting stents with worldwide clinical evidence of patients can help better healing of arteries by minimizing exposure of the polymer to the arteries. All of these provisions can be used to manage patients with coronary artery disease that can lead to the need for stenting, but they can change lifestyles quickly and regularly for early diagnosis of the heart. It is always advisable to have a medical examination. Prevention is always better than treatment.

(The author is Medanta-The Medicity, Chairman of Interventional Cardiology at Gurgaon. This article is for educational purposes only and does not reflect the official position or policies of The Financial Express Online. Cardiovascular disease Please consult your doctor to deepen your understanding.)

