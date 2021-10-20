New World Patch 1.0.3 including server forwarding, bug fixes and gifts





New World is preparing to implement the latest patch 1.0.3 later today. Later in the downtime, the long-awaited server forwarding will be implemented, with lots of bug fixes and free perks for players.

The biggest addition in patch 1.0.3 was server forwarding, which was promised to resolve server issues that players encountered while booting. Yesterday the team shared some details about these transfers, but now it’s more clear when they’ll be published.

We’ve added Waiting Emotes to our in-game store for free to thank you for your patience during the launch of New World! pic.twitter.com/Ttk04wGonO

— New World (@playnewworld) October 19, 2021

According to the patch notes, when the team confirms that the new patch framework is solid, server transfers will be phased out to the server. At this stage, the option is first offered to Utopian players in the Southeastern AP region. Once you have verified that your system is functioning properly, it will become more widely available.

Due to the delay, players will receive a pair of in-game rewards for free. These are the emotes for the titles “The Stoic” and “Waiting”. These can be found in the regular in-game tabs.

This patch also implemented a number of small UI fixes and bugs. These have fixed a number of known issues, including a bug in an existing instance that caused players to get stuck off the map for days. If this does not resolve the issue, the team suggests that the player contact support immediately.

Other bugs fixed included issues with T4 and T5 Azoth staff who were unable to close the portal, annoying abandonment event banners, and Rajah spawn issues.

Patches are set to be published just hours after downtime, so if you’ve been waiting for a server transfer opportunity, it’s possible that time will come soon.

