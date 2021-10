Intentional launch of an agency focused on climate innovation | Press Release | Asia

Willful is a new institution working at the crossroads of innovation and sustainability to help clients expand and expand their solutions to climate emergencies.

The institution is built on the merger of CHERISH and Gong Communications, members of the Founding Task Force. The agency works internationally from its London headquarters with a network of partners established in Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa. Digital agency Loud and startup specialist Little Bear join brand design agencies MadeWith and GongCreative, adding sustainability expertise to author and brand strategist John Grant to join the launch task force lineup. .. Wilful is chaired by Mike Rowe, founder of the digital agency group 1000 Heads.

The launch of the agency is in line with the unprecedented global push to find solutions to climate emergencies and more sustainable lifestyles. Investment funding is being invested to fund climate innovation across all sectors with sustainable food and mobility to overtake renewable energy.

First half of 2021:

Private-equity funds have raised over $ 180 billion in climate finance VC funding for climate technology, surpassing $ 16 billion. COP26 host Boris Johnson has doubled its efforts to secure £ 100bn annually in climate funding for developing countries.

And in October, the EU launched the world’s largest and first green bond to date, raising € 12 billion to fund member state environmental initiatives.

Aspiring co-founders Rebecca Oatley and Narda Shirley together navigate the last moments of rapid innovation and turmoil at public relations agency Gnash in the early 2000s when the Internet urged a generation of entrepreneurs to challenge the status quo. Gated. Willful is a new joint venture that combines a wide range of experience primarily in digital disruption, finance, development and sustainability.

Rebecca commented on the market, saying: This time, the stakes will be much higher. For a successful leap into a sustainable low-carbon future, the most promising innovations need to help find viewers. “

Aspiring co-founder Narda Shirley said: “For organizations that are preparing for the transition to a low-carbon future, we have communication partners and advice that can keep up with the speed of change. Encouragingly, we are already from large companies as well as start-ups. We’re seeing a lot of great innovation. The challenge now is to help expand the best. This is where we believe communication plays an important role. “

Some of Wilful’s recent work includes support for the carbon removal market, Puro.earth, seaweed biorefinery and industrial catalysts, Oceanium, and Unreasonable Group, building communities between entrepreneurs, investors, and institutions. And solve the imminent global problem.

For more information, please visit www.thewilful.com.

