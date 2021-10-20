Game Localization Issues And How To Do It Right

Game localization is an endeavor that has, among its end goals, ensured that the particular game in question was particularly for that audience. There is localization in all parts of the game, from linguistics to culture. This is so to ensure that the local consumers feel that the game fully embeds with them and travels well with their way of life. When undertaking game localization, there are multiple issues that you have to take into consideration.

Linguistic Issues

The most pertinent of game localization issues is linguistics. Linguistics determines whether there will be any uptake of your game in the target market. The language used is the first interface and point of interaction between a gamer and a game. There will be problems playing and enjoying the game if they cannot make out what and how people are talking about or communicating. If you want to get this right, you must ensure that you do proper linguistics in the localization process. You should have translators who speak the other language, and better if they read on their culture. This will help to bolster and further entrench the localization effort.

Slang usage

Most games infuse some slang in their audio. Slang has the impact of drawing gamers to the game even more. It makes them create some bonds with the game, which is essentially the goal of any game localization effort. However, it is worth considering that this is a crucial issue when choosing the best game localization services as it determines how fun the experience is. Unfortunately, companies do not get it right most of the time. While they might know the slang used there, there might be little insight into their games’ contextual usage and situational applications. In some cases, for games with the English language, the issue becomes the compatibility of slang usage on both ends.

You have to ensure that you apply slang throughout the game appropriately. If you think of infusing slang for that local area, it should be:

Well-placed

Contextual within the game

Relevant

Accurate

If it is foreign slang like English slang, it should be widely understood and known to ensure that end-users do not get lost.

Quality and Calibre of the Translation

An aspect that goes wrong in-game localization campaigns is the quality of translation. Localizing a game and especially working linguistics for the game goes beyond ordinary translation. The translation should be in sync with the game itself. It should go beyond the immediate purpose of getting the audio in a particular language or languages for the target audience. It should infuse the energy in the game and have a gaming sensation. This goes beyond mere translation and entrenches the localization efforts.

Internationalization

While localization ensures that the game is compatible with the target market’s culture, internationalization is all about the game’s standard. Not many games can make this distinction, and in most cases, the result is usually loss of quality. This is among the most common problems with game localization processes and efforts today. It is important to localize the game to ensure that the target audience can relate to and enjoy the game from their perspective. More important is maintaining a certain degree of internationalization so that users across various countries enjoy the same level of experience, short of uniform localization due to cultural variations across various nations and regions.

Conclusion

To sum this up, game localization issues mainly revolve around the game’s packaging for the local target audience. There are multiple means of ensuring that you get top-tier game localization that will help boost uptake in your target audience. However, in efforts to make this possible, various people, game developers, and organizations do not get some aspects right, which comes in the way of a quality gaming experience.

Author’s Bio

Melony Hart is a writer and web content developer. She writes about translation and localization. You can find her work on multiple websites and online forums on the internet.