How to set up a new Nintendo Switch OLED

After opening the Switch OLED box and enjoying a nice looking display, turn on the pity and set up your account information and game data. New ready-to-use switches usually come with a good price to get started, so you should be able to start the process as soon as you open the box.

The first time you press the power button, you’ll see a short introductory video of the Nintendo Switch ($ 352 on Amazon). Next, the required setup screen is displayed. The first is a language setting that includes 12 different options. Next is where you live, whether in the Americas, Europe, Asia or elsewhere. Next is Nintendo’s End User License Agreement (EULA). You may not want to read it, but read it as needed.

Next, the Wi-Fi setup is done. Unlike the Xbox series and PS5, the switch itself doesn’t have a LAN input, but the new OLED switch version of the dock has a LAN input. This is a step up from the original version of the console, which has no ports and the player had to purchase a USB-LAN adapter to use wired Ethernet.

Select your time zone on the next screen. Find the closest location, as you will see different locations within the time zone as well as different zones.

Connect the switch to your TV. or not.

Nintendo

The first skippable option for this Switch OLED setup is to connect the console to your TV. The switch has the option to play in TV or handheld mode, so you can test the connection between the dock and the TV. However, if you only have a mobile phone or aren’t near your TV, you can skip this for now. I’m a more handheld person, especially on new screens.

On the next screen, you will be prompted to disconnect Joy-Con in order to use Joy-Con to move to the next screen. Here you can only see the pairing of the first two Joy-Cons. If you want to pair additional ones, you will have to do it later.

Nintendo

Then proceed to create a user account or sign in. This is especially important because it will be the account to which game ownership, stored games, and other data will be associated. The first time you use Switch, you will be asked to create an account. After the primary user logs in, you can add users now or later if other users play on the switch.

Nintendo

At this point, the setup process can be slightly different with one switch and two (or more) switches. If this is the first switch, it is considered the primary device. For anyone planning to keep two devices, this is considered a secondary, or non-primary console, as Nintendo calls it. You can later swap console hierarchies if needed.

If you have two switches, you can both download games purchased from the Nintendo eShop and play them as long as the console is online. Non-primary consoles will not be able to play purchased digital games if they do not have an internet connection. My plan is to use a switch OLED dedicated to handheld play, leaving the old switch in the dock connected to the TV, reflecting what I’ve heard from others who have two switches. ..

Nintendo

Return to setup. Brand new Switch owners will be taken to the next screen where they will be asked if they want to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online, an annual subscription service that enables online play and cloud saves and also includes retro Nintendo games. This isn’t required, but it’s required if you want to play games like Mario Kart 8 online. Second, there are parental restrictions that allow the child to use the system and the games that the child can play. Nintendo also has a parental control app for both iOS and Android that you can use to remotely shut down your fun.

That’s all for the first switch owner setup.

On the other hand, the current switch owner is[別のコンソールからユーザーデータをインポートする]You can select to continue. The next screen asks if there are still other switch consoles that contain user data. You will also be asked if you plan to keep both.Believe me, it’s so easy if you can answer both of those questions positively

Nintendo

Next, I’ll link my Nintendo Account, but first I need to do a system update. Of course I do. The switch gets the latest system firmware and OS updates from the internet and starts the installation. When complete, the system will reboot automatically.

After rebooting, you will be returned to your Nintendo Account login. Now log in to your account using your email, sign-in ID, or QR code on your smartphone. The QR code will open a browser to your Nintendo Account page. This turned out to be a lot easier than entering information with a small on-screen keyboard on the switch. When you log in with your browser, you’ll see a verification code that tells you that you need to go back to the switch and enter it. It’s easy? right?

If you are performing Switch-to-Switch transfer, the setup screen for Switch Online and parental control will be launched.

Nintendo

that’s all. Press the home button to start exploring the new Switch OLED. If you’re still discussing getting it, read CNET’s Scott Stein review to see why he calls it the best switch ever, or catch up with all the Nintendo news.

