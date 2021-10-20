Hand-washing habits in the UK and Australia changed during the COVID-19 pandemic





According to a study in the United Kingdom, people’s hand hygiene habits improved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) and Ipsos Mori investigated consumer hand hygiene behavior during pandemics in England, Wales and Northern Ireland from April 2020 to January 2021. A quarterly survey of 2,000 adults was conducted. Twelve also created an app-based diary for two weeks and were interviewed.

According to the report, the COVID-19 pandemic changes consumers’ normal habits with increased time spent washing hands, thorough hand washing, and scenarios where people wash their hands and use hand sanitizer gels. I did.

Pandemic Impact Participants knew that hand washing lasted at least 20 seconds and required the use of soap, warm water and clean towels. Nonetheless, the percentage of people who reported washing their hands for 20-24 seconds dropped from only 35% in April 2020 to 31% in January 2021.

Respondents considered their home to be a safe place and did not need to wash their hands on a regular basis. Many people have had a new routine since the pandemic of washing their hands when they got home to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

Outside homes that were once considered safe, such as supermarkets, restaurants, and cafes, the workplace has become a place where people are at risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. Between April 2020 and January 2021, there was a significant increase in reports that people always wash their hands when they return home. There was also an opinion that the food packaging should be wiped with a disinfectant wipe because there is a concern that it will be infected with the virus after returning home from the store or accepting the delivery.

This study provided evidence that hand-washing behavior is influenced by family, friends, educational environment, and cultural background. According to the report, when these methods become habitual, they have been with people for a long time.

Food Hygiene Survey Results Some participants suspected hand hygiene for those serving or preparing food at restaurants and takeaways. Men, younger age groups, and self-reported participants as food handlers were less likely to constantly wash their hands at home in a variety of scenarios.

Participants showed good hand-washing habits while preparing food, especially to avoid mutual contamination from raw meat, fish and eggs, and because of the risk of food poisoning. You are less likely to wash your hands when dealing with low-risk foods such as salads and fruits. Participants were more likely to wash their hands before cooking and cooking than before meals.

Over 80% report that they always wash their hands after using the toilet. However, hand hygiene behavior can improve before eating, after handling dry debris, handling and feeding pets, and after coughing and sneezing.

The quarterly tracker will continue until January 2022 to see if changes in hand-washing behavior persist.

Some people expect to change their current hand hygiene routines when the pandemic is over. Some people have already reduced hand washing in line with mitigation limits. Others wanted to keep their new routine beyond the pandemic.

Australia’s hand hygiene declines Meanwhile, Australians wash and disinfect their hands less often per day compared to the same period in 2020 by 15%.

Last week, the Food Safety Information Council released an Omnipol survey to commemorate Global Handwashing Day. It was conducted online nationwide in late September for 1,215 people over the age of 18.

One in six couldn’t remember how often they washed their hands the day before and used hand sanitizers. Others reported washing their hands 6-7 times a day compared to 7.5 times in 2020 and disinfecting 3.3 times a day compared to 3.9 last year.

There was a gender difference, saying that women wash their hands only 7.6 times a day on average and men only 5.9 times a day. Women disinfected their hands 3.4 times a day on average and men 3.2 times a day.

Lydia Buftman, Communications Director of the Food Safety Information Council, said hand washing plays an important role in reducing the incidence of food poisoning and other infectious diseases.

Like last year, families with children were more likely to wash their hands and use disinfectants than families without children. People over the age of 50 are less likely to use disinfectants. Probably because it was unlikely to go out like anyone else during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said there was no correlation between respondents’ vaccination status and the level of hand washing or disinfection.

The Food Safety Information Council has an educational package that includes videos and posters for adults and children that provide tips on how to wash your hands properly.

