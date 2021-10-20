Google’s plan to take the Pixel 6 seriously is something Apple can never escape





On Tuesday, Google held an event to launch the Pixel 6. It’s a bit strange because the company had already announced the phone and even advertised it. Again, Google’s device strategy has never given the impression that the company takes Pixel seriously. This may explain why most consumers don’t have a Pixel.

The event on Tuesday focused on the design of the Pixel 6 and the camera. When it comes to cameras, which is the main reason to buy a Pixel, Google has updated its hardware for the first time since the Pixel 2. Also added is what the company calls a “camera bar”. This is exactly what it is. -A long bar on the back of the device that houses a series of cameras.

It was also the first time to learn more about Google’s custom system-on-chip (SoC) named Tensor. Google’s device director, Rick Osterlow, said the company decided to build its own SoC after the company’s efforts were “suppressed for years.”

It’s no exaggeration to say that what’s blocking the Pixel is the fact that it uses the same chips as all other Android devices on the market. The problem was that no one knew why they needed to buy.

Still, the Tensor is interesting and I want to know how it works. At the very least, it shows that Google may finally take smartphone sales seriously. This was not always clear in the past.

This is because Google is very good at solving engineering problems such as computational photography software and machine learning. I wasn’t very good at marketing or dealing with careers.

This brings us to the most important announcements that weren’t really a phone feature. That was the way Google sold them.

Google has announced the Pixel Pass, a monthly subscription that includes smartphones and a collection of Google services. The Pixel Pass bundles Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro with YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium, 200GB of Google One storage, and Preferred Care. This is an extended warranty and damage protection plan.

Compared to paying only Pixel 6 for installment plans, you’ll pay $ 20 per month for these services. It’s a fair question if it’s worth it, but if you’re using YouTube Premium and want to extend your protection plan, you might.

This is an interesting place. Many observers believe Apple is on a slow path towards offering all-in-one services and iPhone bundles. The service piece is already deployed on Apple One.

You can also pay for your iPhone in monthly installments, either through your carrier, through Apple’s upgrade plan, or using your Apple Card. You need to add the services individually.

For example, Apple’s main problem with bundling Apple Music and Apple TV + with the iPhone is that it definitely opens the door to even more stringent antitrust surveillance. Given that Spotify has already filed antitrust allegations against Apple in the European Union, it’s hard to imagine the same thing happening here the moment such a bundle was introduced. is not. Perhaps that’s the only thing that prevents Apple from offering it.

Well, and the fact that Apple doesn’t have to. People are already buying a lot of iPhones without the appeal of the bundle. The iPhone is still Apple’s dollar box and is much more popular than Apple Music and Apple TV +.

This isn’t the case for Google, which wasn’t very good at marketing or selling, even though Pixel smartphones are actually very good. Combining Pixel with a collection of services (especially if it includes YouTube Premium) may actually work.

This is actually the opposite strategy used by Apple, which drives service revenue by serving services on top of the iPhone. Google wants to use the bundle as a way to get more people to take Pixel 6 seriously. At least that-finally-indicates that Google is finally.

The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inc.com/jason-aten/googles-plan-to-make-you-take-pixel-6-seriously-is-something-apple-could-never-get-away-with.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos