Facebook will change its name as part of the company’s brand change report | Facebook





Facebook reports that it plans to break the past dramatically by rebranding the company next week.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will talk about the name change at a company event next week, but could be announced sooner, according to US tech news website Verge. I reported.

Facebook said in a statement that it did not comment on rumors or speculation.

The plan is for Facebook to change the name of the holding company, but not the name of the social media platform that bears its name, internally known as the Big Blue app. The company owns not only its founding site, but also Instagram, WhatsApp, and the virtual reality brand Oculus.

The Verge reported that the new name of the holding company may be linked to the language used in at least two virtual reality products it is developing. Zuckerberg started his company as The Facebook 17 years ago.

Facebook is reportedly pondering the brand change against the backdrop of the worst public relations crisis since the Cambridge Analytica scandal three years ago. Former employee Frances Haugen leaked tens of thousands of documents and gave terrible testimony to the US Senator, who she said Facebook prioritized astronomical interests over people.

According to Verge, VR is driving the name change as the company focuses on building the Metaverse as the basis for its new growth strategy. The Verge reported that the brand change could be announced at its annual product conference, Connect, on October 28, when the details of the Metaverse will be announced.

Oculus products are an important product of the Metaverse, a loosely defined concept that involves living a social and professional life and interacting with others through augmented reality through VR headsets. In the popular Kumon Go game.

Facebook is developing a social virtual reality platform called Horizontal Worlds and a virtual reality meeting service called Horizontal Workspaces. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, said Monday morning’s meeting will be held in the Metaverse using virtual tables and whiteboards.

According to Facebook, the company’s products have just under 2.8 billion users per day, but Zuckerberg is renowned for its focus on growth.

Facebook’s share has grown 25% since January this year and is doing well, with the overwhelming majority of revenue from advertisers targeting its user base valued at just under $ 10 trillion (730 billion). However, the company’s share price fell below its September peak.

Facebook is facing great pressure following Hogen’s revelation. A former Facebook product manager who left the company in May told US Congress that the company is harming children and destabilizing democracy. Haugen has leaked many documents to The Wall Street Journal, including showing an internal investigation revealing that 30% of teenage girls feel that Instagram has exacerbated their dissatisfaction with their bodies. It was behind.

In response, Zuckerberg wrote in his blog post: At the heart of these criticisms is the idea that profits are prioritized over safety and well-being. That is not true.

Facebook is preparing for a wave of further exposure this week after posting a series of tweets accusing an unnamed press of planning a pitfall campaign against the company.

For news organizations that want to move beyond organized pit campaigns, we’re ready to work on that content. -John Pinet, VP Communication

— Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) October 18, 2021

The company is fighting a number of regulatory and legislative battles, including attempts by US competition regulators to force business splits. Facebook alleged that a British analyst deceived users about its ability to keep personal information private after a year-long investigation into Cambridge Analytica’s data breaches, which collected millions of U.S. Facebook profiles. Was fined $ 5 billion by the US Federal Trade Commission. Voter.

This month, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram went offline for five hours after a failed regular maintenance, disrupting all Facebook services, including corporate communications and physical security services.

Haugen told Congress that Facebook hadn’t been used for more than five hours to deepen divisions, destabilize democracy, and make young girls and women uncomfortable. ..

Facebook’s rebranding move, if it progresses, is not unprecedented. In 2015, Google changed its brand name as Alphabet, reflecting its determination to enter new areas of technology such as self-driving cars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/oct/20/facebook-plans-to-change-its-name-as-part-of-company-rebrand-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos