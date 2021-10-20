New Titleist Balls Designed to Better Indoor Games | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags





There is a problem with some indoor simulator golf and indoor accessories that you did not notice. But it may change everything about your next driver fitting, your next iron lesson or the result of your next practice session. That’s why Titleist engineers spent more than two years fixing it.

And they did it so well that you may not realize what they did. The result is a new ball, the Pro V1 RCT. RCT stands for Radar Capture Technology, which is perfectly acceptable for outdoor use, but makes the ball more accurate when used indoors with TrackMan’s launch monitor.

Needless to say, developing that particular property wasn’t trivial, although it might sound like it. First, let me explain a little. TrackMan’s launch monitor uses Doppler radar-based technology, and in indoor settings, it reflects to better measure the performance of the golf ball as it flies from the club face to the net or screen. You need to put a silver sticker. But even with that sticker, of course, you need the exact orientation before each hit, and it can scatter after a series of hits, but the TrackMan device uses a complex algorithm to spin. Need to calculate. As a result, TrackMan readings often show italic spins. This means that the number is an estimate. More precisely, it means that the spin count was not actually measured. A more complex issue is that in indoor settings, at higher swing speeds, TrackMan may need more than 20 feet of space to get enough information to make a reasonable estimate. There is.

Well, these estimates are very good, well-educated numbers. But the best fitters, top teachers, and ambitious and elite players don’t want quote-based decisions. Why? Well, first, the number of spins, even if that estimate affects other keyshot metrics. These include peak height, descent angle, haul distance, rollout, total distance and more. It’s like asking Waze to look for an address without a home number. The fact may mean that hundreds of RPMs here or there are the difference between two driver shafts. This is a recent difference from the Golf Digest test with club champions and can mean 17 yards.

Matt Frerich, vice president of business development at TrackMan, said the growing group of fitters, teachers and players is working well enough. In particular, it makes sense due to the increase in indoor simulators and the widespread use of indoor club fitting facilities that use TrackMan’s launch monitors. Accurate spin counts mean a more accurate fit, but they can also mean a more realistic experience in a Trackmans golf simulator.

So the Titleist team began trying to find ways to create top-play Pro V1 and Pro V1x ball versions to make them more visible indoors with the Trackmans sensor. Not only that, they wanted a design that didn’t have to point in the same direction every time. (That is, like the outdoor range, you can scrape and swing the ball without first checking that the logos are aligned in a particular direction.) And, of course, they look like the ball. I wanted a feel. It works the same as the Pro V1 normally used in the course. In other words, there are no stupid lines, weird neon graphics, cores, mantle layers, or structural changes to the urethane cover throughout the cover.

The secret was to use silver markings that reflect inside the balls in the Pro V1s mantle or casing layer. The result looks simple enough, but it couldn’t be durable enough to withstand hundreds of shots, especially because marking the casing layer is not a way to make a golf ball. It required new methods, new technologies, and new machines. And a lot of trial and error. Example: The first few attempts lasted only one shot. When I understood the problem and thought the design was complete, I just rolled the ball and hit thousands of shots, and Trackman saw only about 85% of the shots. .. Return to the beginning. The Titleist team working with TrackMan has found the final version that captures over 99% of the shots. It also gives better data in less space, especially for fast and slow spin players.

What we wanted to achieve was to achieve the same performance and experience indoors as we had outdoors, says Titleist Product Implementation Director Matt Hogge. The scientific side can assess the value of a good quote, but once you have the ability to measure something properly, it’s very valuable.

According to Titleist representatives, Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls with RCT have already been purchased by top-notch fitters and teachers, but can also be purchased by consumers, especially those using the TrackMan indoor simulator. They will be first available in North America and Europe in November and will be launched globally in April ($ 65 per dozen).

