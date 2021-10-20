Black Friday 2021 Early Discount: Samsung Significantly Cuts TV Prices





Samsung has joined Amazon and Wal-Mart to make its own early Black Friday deal on some of the latest technologies.

The latest smart TV model of the tech giant is up to $ 3,500 off to start the holiday shopping season. This includes a 34% off Neo QLED 8K smart TV.

Early Black Friday trading has recently increased due to supply chain issues. The energy crisis in China and Europe disrupted the supply chain and prevented ships from shipping orders from ports. The electronics industry, such as toys, household items and food, can be affected by delays and inflation during the holiday season.

To combat soaring market prices and the potential availability of this holiday season, we have compiled a list of Samsung’s 2021 Black Friday transactions that can be purchased now before the tech industry is further affected.

Here are all the early Black Friday deals that Samsung currently offers:

TV set

Neo QLED 8K smart TV saves up to $ 3,500 Neo QLED 4K smart TV saves up to $ 1,700 Frame TV saves up to $ 800 Some 4K QLED TV saves up to $ 900 Sero TV saves up to $ 400 85Q80A QLED 4K smart TV saves $ 700 off

bundle

Save $ 500 by Bundled Terrace TV and Outdoor Soundbar Save up to $ 300 on some Soundbars with a $ 150 Etsy Gift Card with the SerifQLED 4K TV Purchase Bundle

TV accessories

Get Up to $ 1,500 Get $ 500 Off Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector Q Series Soundbar

Related Articles on Retail and Shopping:

Walmart Black Friday 2021 ads leaked and some items are already discounted

Supply chain issues can affect the holiday season: Here’s a list of popular electronics currently on sale:

As Black Friday 2021 approaches, Amazon movers and shakers will appear in the list

Subscribe now to support local journalism you trust and trust.

You can contact Nicolette Accardi at naccardi @ njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter: @N_Accardi. Find NJ.com on Facebook. Do you have any hints? tell me. nj.com/tips

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/business/2021/10/black-friday-2021-early-deals-samsung-slashes-prices-on-smart-tvs-and-bundles.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos