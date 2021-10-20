Fortnitemares 2021 | Candy Locations, Ghostbusters Quests, Rewards





Halloween is just around the corner. That said, Epic Games is kneeling on Fortnite mares2021 and this year is the annual eerie version within Fortnite.

As usual, Fortnitemares 2021 brings a new set of quests and rewards to the iconic battle royale game. Players are searching for these very important candy locations on the Fortnite map.

However, there are some new elements this year as well. This includes an amazing quest line following the recent Fortnite Ariana Grande concert. And the partnership with Ghostbusters: Afterlife is also underway!

If you want to immerse yourself in Fortnitemares 2021 quests, rewards and candy locations, this is the article for you. Continue reading and dig into all the important details.

Where to find candy locations in Fortnitemares 2021

One of the Fortnite quests tells you to collect candies, so you may be wondering where on the Fortnite map you have sweet treats to plunder.

Head to Lake Pleasant, Pleasant Park and Retail Row to find a home decorated with Halloween directions. Outside these homes are large bowls of candy that can be crushed with your favorite weapon. Candies fall to the floor, and you need to pick them up.

If you’re having trouble finding a candy location on Fortnite, watch the handy video below. It shows exactly where to drop on the map and what you need to do to collect the candies.

Fornitemares 2021 rewards

Candy isn’t the only thing you can get for free at this year’s Halloween. Unless you work and are willing to check out some of the seasonal quests, there are plenty of free rewards you can earn during Fort Nightmare 2021.

Complete one Fortnitemares quest to earn Ravens Curse Spray. After completing two Fortnitemares quests, you will see a moonlit duel loading screen. Then, complete 3 Fortnitemares quests to earn the Wrathful Breakout Contrail.

There are also some rewards associated with a particular quest line. Completing the Ariana Grande Monster Hunter Punch Card Quest will reward you with an all-weather extractor pickaxe. Also, completing the Dark Jonesys The Oracle Speaks Punchcard quest will reward you with a Cube Cruiser Glider.

Who do you want to contact? Ghost Busters! Containment Specialist Ghostbusters: Afterlife Punch Cards recently added to the game will make you the proud owner of Ghostback Bryn Brin.

Fortnitemares 2021 has a lot to do. Epic Games

Fortnitemares 2021 Horde Rush rewards

Horde Rush Limited Time Mode also comes with some rewards. What is Fortnite’s Horde Rush? Now, in its return mode, which came live on October 19th in the classic horror game metaphor, you and your online multiplayer buddies have to fight the looming waves of enemies.

Earn a total of 2,000,000 team points in Horde Rush mode and you will receive a Thinking Juice Back Bling. Complete 20 Horde Rush quests to get the Cube Queen Skin. And if you get at least 400,000 team scores in Horde Rush, you’ll be rewarded with Fortnitemares Spray.

Fortnitemares 2021 quest

Ariana Grande Monster Hunter Punch Cards, Containment Specialist Ghostbusters: Afterlife Punch Cards and Dark Johnny Oracle Speaks Punch Cards are three of the main quest lines for Fort Nightmare 2021. Look for the following!

How to complete an Ariana Grande punch card in Fortnite

Head to Believers Beach and you’ll find the NPC-style Ariana Grande. Go and talk to her. She gives you the following tasks:

Collect records and place them on the turntable. Investigate the caretaker’s footsteps. Collect symbols from the eliminated cube monsters. Reveals the activation signal flare of the command symbol.

If you get stuck somewhere and don’t know how to complete your Ariana Grande punch card, watch the video below to see what’s wrong. When completed, you will receive an all-weather extractor pickaxe. You can also earn 30,000 XP for each quest you complete along the way.

How to Complete Containment Specialist Ghostbusters: Fortnite Afterlife Punch Card

To start the Ghostbusters Punch Card, go to the camp code and talk to the person wearing overalls in the barn. This is what they leave you to do:

Place a seismograph in the Misty Meadow or Catty Corner. Get rid of mini puffs with a pickaxe in a swamp, a lazy lake, or a line of retail stores. Destroy the car and collect the mechanical parts. Place a Ghost Buster sign in Holly Hedge, Dirty Dock, or Pleasant Park. Place a ghost trap.

If any of these quests don’t work, ask for help from a video like the one below. That way, you can quickly complete the Fortnitemares Ghostbusters mission chain. If I get 30,000 XP for each step I complete and do everything, I don’t get ghost back bling.

How to complete a Dark Jonesy punch card in Fortnite

Within Steamy Stacks is Dark Jonesy, a spooky version of Fortnites Agent Jones. This is what hell wants you to do:

Use Shadowstone to collect scrolls on various IO bases, then bring the Spirit Vessel back to Oracle and hear his vision, touching the cube that heals the Spirit Vessel and destroying all the damaged fragments.

The reward will be 30,00 XP per quest, and you will also earn a Cube Cruiser Glider when you complete all of them. If in stock, this video below shows how to complete a Dark Johnny Punch Card.

Fortnitemares 2021 trailer

Want something a little to make you feel like this spook fest? See the Fortnitemares 2021 Wrath of the Cube Queen gameplay trailer below. It has already been played 1.3 million times on YouTube.

When will Fortnitemares 2021 end?

The end date for Fortnitemares 2021 seems to be Tuesday, November 2, 2021, and the Epic Games website confirms that all of this eerie content ends at 9am ET. From a UK perspective, all of these quests must be completed and rewarded by 1:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time on November 2nd. enjoy!

