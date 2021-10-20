Facebook has fined $ 70 million for ignoring Giphy’s order from British watchdog TechCrunch.





Technology giants report imminent rebranding of the data mining empire as they try to teleport their business to the Metaverse to escape the endless hordes of toxic propaganda produced by Facebook — or its executives. Whatever the name — there’s a new “bad behavior” brand To Sport: Nearly $ 70 million (50.5M) from British watchdogs for deliberately withholding information related to ongoing anti-trust surveillance of Giphy’s acquisition I was fined.

This is the first time a British competition watchdog has found a company that has violated this type of order by “consciously refusing to report all necessary information.”

So this looks like a grand victory for Facebook’s current public relations strategy, not giving it two things that everyone else thinks.

Technology giants, of course, have recently acquired an expensive hobby of self-contained “accountability devices” (also known as “Facebook Oversight Boards”). This could have confused the legal requirements for compliance with the actual monitoring agency. It exists in a democratic society.

But that may be a too generous interpretation of what Facebook is doing here.

The inside story is that the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) has been scrutinizing Facebook’s acquisition of an animated GIF repository for over a year. But in April, a new detailed phase of the study was announced. After regulators have found specific reasons for fear that Facebook’s ownership of Giphy will further reduce competition in the digital advertising market (which is already dominated by Facebook).

In a statement at the time, a faceless Facebook spokesman claimed that the tech giant “will continue to fully cooperate with the CMA investigation.” However, Facebook’s claim turned out to be fake.

According to the CMA, Facebook did not follow a standard surveillance process and was unable to provide regulators with the necessary information related to the first enforcement order (IEO) from the Watchdog, but the request was repeated.

Facebook’s actions are like CMA concluding that non-compliance is intentional. Therefore, a serious penalty for what the CMA describes as a “serious” breach.

“This is the first time that the CMA has been found to have violated the IEO by consciously refusing to report all the necessary information,” he wrote. “Given Facebook’s multiple warnings, CMA believes Facebook didn’t comply intentionally. As a result, CMA has 50 million for this serious breach. Fined, which fundamentally impaired our ability to prevent, monitor, and fix problems. “

The tech giant was also criticized last year by the Competitive Appeals Court for its lack of cooperation with the CMA. The judge argued that non-compliance with the IEO could be considered a risky strategy. Does not keep CMAs up to date in the required order.

The IEO will freeze further integration and allow businesses to continue to compete with each other in situations where antitrust-supervised acquisitions have already been completed, as in the case of the Facebook-Giphy acquisition. The purpose is that.

Facebook has been receiving CMA EEO orders since June 2020 in connection with the purchase of Giphy. However, Watchdog said today that tech giants have “significantly limited” the scope of updates required in connection with order compliance.

Concerns about what seems to be an unprecedented penalty from CMA are that Facebook is consciously ignoring standard compliance requirements and the risk of doing so to hide what Giphy is doing. Seems to be both. Makes it difficult for Watchdog to order a complete rewind of the acquisition. This is one of the many possible remedies presented this summer. (And Facebook quickly blamed the reaction of the highly critical public, who also questioned the CMA’s ability to regulate purchases.)

Here’s another tip. The CMA has also issued another fine. Facebook was fined an additional 500,000 people for changing its chief compliance officer on two separate occasions without first seeking regulatory consent.

Joel Bamford, Senior Director of Mergers at CMA, commented on the action in a statement: The court, Facebook, continued to ignore its legal obligations. “

“This should serve as a warning to companies that think it’s beyond the law,” he added.

Explaining the IEO requirements, Banford also said: “The first enforcement order is an important part of the UK’s voluntary merger management system. Companies do not have to seek CMA approval before completing the acquisition, but if they decide to proceed with the merger, consumers Can be affected and can prevent corporate consolidation if it is deemed necessary to investigate. “

Facebook has been contacted regarding the response to CMA penalties. In a statement, Facebook criticized the behavior as “unfair” and argued that it tried to adopt a “best effort compliance approach.”

“We strongly oppose CMA’s unfair decision to punish Facebook with a best-effort compliance approach that CMA itself finally approved. Facebook’s unnamed spokeswoman reviewed CMA’s decision and He said he would consider options.

The company also provided “background” information stating that this was not for direct citation or attribution and will not disclose it.

Instead, here’s the GIF:

