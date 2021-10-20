Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition brings 49 color combinations





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 joins the Bespoke family with its own color setting feature on Samsung.com. Like the appliance that led this new era of electronics customization, people ordering the Galaxy Z Flip 3 through Samsung.com can personalize their device with 49 different color combinations.

You can customize your own Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 49 different possible colors … [+] Combination from today.

Samsung

In addition to the black or silver frame, you can choose either pink, white, black, blue, or yellow for both the front and rear panels. These shades aren’t necessarily pastel colors, but they’re not so subtle that your phone doesn’t stand out in the crowd. Samsung said it was inspired by the concept of color we encounter in our daily lives, from fashion and home decor to interior design.

Samsung’s website allows you to experiment with different combinations and get a 360-degree preview of what your final product will look like. Samsung manufactures bespoke devices, so it may take a little longer than usual to receive your device after checkout.

And don’t worry if you get tired of the colors you choose for the front and rear panels. At Samsung, you can always send to swap for a small fee. Sadly, you’re sticking to the frame you choose, so choose carefully!

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is also made to order. As with the Z Fold 3, you can choose from several different casing options and combine it with one of the stylish bands out of the box and ready to use. All of them are configurable in Bespoke Studio.

If you’re not the one who wears your own style, Samsung wants to seduce you with other new fashionable products today. In partnership with fashion brand Maison Kitsun, it brings that sexy flair to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2.

For example, the Maison Kitsun Buds 2 features a very subtle shade called Moon Rock Beige and an iconic mascot stencil as it travels through a galactic star-studded journey. A blue leather case with a fox is also included.

The Galaxy Watch 4 Maison Kitsun Limited Edition has a similar shade on the watch band, which actually has a fox-shaped notch in the hole in the buckle. It also comes with a dedicated watch face. Both of these limited edition offerings can be ordered today.

There are Forbes Vetted reviews for all three of these products. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a major improvement over one of the best foldable designs on the market, but I wish Samsung had costly upgraded some of its key components. The Galaxy Watch 4, on the other hand, has almost everything you need for a smartwatch. The only problem is that you need to use a Samsung mobile phone. And the Galaxy Buds 2 proved to be cost-effective with good noise cancellation, a comfortable design, and a balanced sound.

