Check this out: Easy way to share photos, music, etc. on iOS 15 and iPad OS 15





Visit interesting websites, take memorable photos, find intriguing news stories, listen to cool podcast episodes, and share them with others from your iPhone or iPad. However, accessing that shared content has always been a bit of a challenge. For example, if someone sends an item in a text message, you need to go back to the original message and find the link.

Good news: Thanks to iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, certain apps have solved that particular challenge.

Now when someone shares an item with you, it will also be accessible by the associated app. So when someone shares a photo with you, that photo will appear in the Photos app. When someone shares a podcast episode with you, it will appear in the podcast app. This new Shared with You option also supports news, music, TV shows, and websites.

Here’s how to share content with others on your iPhone or iPad and access the shared content.

Enable automatic sharing

First, if you haven’t updated your iPhone or iPad to iOS / iPadOS 15 or later, update it.[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. You will be notified that your iOS is up to date or you will be prompted to download and install the latest updates.

Then enable automatic sharing with the messaging app and select the app for which you want to view shared content.[設定]>[メッセージ]>[共有]Go to. If the switch next to Auto Sharing is not already on, turn it on. Then switch on each app that displays shared items.

Now that you’re ready to share, let’s take a look at the process of sharing a particular item from different apps and accessing the shared content.

Share albums and songs

Let’s start with music. Users can share albums, songs, or playlists from the Music app. Visit your library or, if you’re a subscriber, Apple Music. Select the album or song you want to share. Tap the ellipsis icon next to it,[アルバムの共有]or[曲の共有]Choose.[共有]In the window, select the person with whom you want to share the item in text, or[メッセージ]Tap to send the text to that person.

Share TV shows and movies

For TVs and movies, go to the Apple TV app. Select the show or movie you want to share and[共有]Tap the button to select the recipient.

Share a web page

Open Safari and find the web page you want to share. Tap the share icon and select the person with whom you want to share the page.

Share photos and videos

Open the Photos app and select the photos and videos you want to share. Tap the share icon to send your selection to others via text message.

Share podcasts or episodes

You can share podcasts from the podcast app. Select a podcast or specific episode and tap the ellipsis icon in the upper right corner. If you want to share the entire show[ショーの共有]Choose. To share only one episode[エピソードの共有]Choose. From there, share the item with the correct recipient.

Share news articles

If you find an interesting story in the Apple News app, tap the ellipsis icon in the upper right corner to tap it.[ストーリーの共有]Choose. Select the person you want to share the story with, or select the Messages app and enter that person’s name.

Access shared albums or songs

Now it’s time to access what is shared with you. Open the music app and[今すぐ聞く]Tap the tab.new[Sharedwith You]Swipe down until you see the section and the shared songs or albums. Tap an item to play it, or tap the name of the person who shared the music to open a conversation with that person in the Messages app.

Access shared TV shows or movies

Open the TV app to view the programs and movies you are sharing.[今すぐ見る]Go to the screen and[共有]Find the section. Tap a specific movie or TV episode to watch it in the app. Tap the person’s name below the item to reply to the text.

Access a shared web page

For websites or articles, open Safari. When you tap the address bar on your iPhone,[共有]The section is displayed. On your iPad, open the left sidebar and[Shared withYou]Select a section. From there, tap the share link to open the page in your browser. Tap that person’s name to send a text response.

Access shared photos or videos

For photos and videos, open the Photos app and[ForYou]Tap the tab. Find the Shared with You section. Tap the shared photo or video you want to see. Tap the person’s name to send the text.

Access shared podcasts or episodes

To view the shared podcast, open the Podcast app and[今すぐ聞く]Tap the tab.[あなたと共有]Find the section and tap the podcast or individual episode to play it. Tap the person’s name to reply to that person’s text.

Access shared news articles

Open the news app to view the shared news articles.[今日]Tap the tab,[共有]Scroll down to the section. Tap the shared story to read it. Tap the sender’s name to reply to the text.

Stop sharing

You can choose to stop sharing with individual contacts. To hide content from a specific person, open a conversation in the Messages app and tap the name at the top. In the pop-up window[共有で表示]Turn off the switch next to.

Delete shared content

You can also delete the shared content. Open the app that contains the item you want to delete.Press down on the item and from the pop-up window[削除]Choose.

