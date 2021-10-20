Destiny 2 Player Revolts Over Payment for Queen of the Witch Dungeon





Destiny 2 will have a lot of new content available when The Witch Queen goes on sale in February. Unfortunately, some of them are only accessible to players who have ponyed the deluxe edition of the annual expansion. Bungie is the latest development in the messy evolution of how Destiny is monetized, and many players are angry with it.

When Bungie unveiled the Witch Queen in the summer, we knew that the next big chapter in Destiny 2 would bring new equipment, new story campaigns, throne world destinations, raids, and dungeons. However, it was confusing how accurately everything was sliced ​​and deployed across the paid expansion pass and the season pass. In addition to the turmoil, there was the fact that Bungie was also launching a paid 30th Anniversary bundle that included its own new gear and dungeons.

This week, community manager Cozmo went to Destiny subreddit to clarify what players need to buy to access a variety of content. He writes that if you get the Digital Deluxe Edition of Witch Queen, you’ll receive an expanded version, all four seasons next year, and two dungeons. Even if you get the Standard Edition, you can upgrade to the Deluxe Edition and get the dungeon later. You can purchase the dungeon in other ways in the future, but it will not be included in your Season Pass.

Here’s a little more context. The Standard Edition is priced at $ 40. The Deluxe Edition costs $ 80. The 30th Anniversary Bundle costs $ 25. Or buy expansion packs, season passes, additional dungeons, and anniversary bundles for $ 100. This is the amount players paid to access all the content when Destiny 2 was released, followed by two $ 20 story DLCs. So why are players so upset, as evidenced by myraid’s comment on subreddit and the fact that Destiny 2 “is re-trending on Twitter.com this morning?

I think some different things are happening here. The first is what Ill calls the Obamacare problem. This means that pricing starts to get complicated and people tend to get frustrated and exhausted when they add different hierarchies that cover different things. This is not a judgment about the actual benefits of the 2010 Affordable Care Act reform. Instead of believing that what you are offering is good and everyone should pay for it, you think it might be pleasing, hedge, obfuscate, and differ in different price ranges When you start trying to offer an option, it’s a commentary on how things go wrong, but instead it makes you feel fooled and vague.

The dungeons make up some of the best content in Destiny 2. Especially for those who don’t have many free nights or weekends to devote themselves to coordinating raids over several hours with the other five. If Bungie only charges $ 10 for each new one, it might be one thing, but here it’s bundled with the $ 10 Season Pass only if you pre-order everything in advance.

The $ 10 Season Pass is another controversial value proposition in itself. Once upon a time, players were also angry that the annual expansion did not include that season’s pass. As players began to accept this as a new normal, the rewards for the pass were even worse. Previously it contained high-status armor, one of the most coveted loot drops, but now it’s mostly just in-game currency and cosmetics.

Still, Dungeon-gate may not have been a problem after Bungie announced that it would vault most of its beloved Forsaken extensions. This content will continue to be charged on all platforms. The need for logistics to make room for new Destiny content makes sense, but the fact that players are no longer able to access what they paid for, whether they are still playing or not. It cannot be avoided.

I think the vaulting issue is at the heart of Destiny 2’s bigger issue. It’s somewhere between the annual boxed product model of former publisher Activision Blizzards and the new, seasonally evolving free ambitions. Try the game. The original sin of fate was that there was never enough content. Bungie solved it by finding creative ways to remix missions, activities, and loot and spreading them to quarterly updates compiled by solid weekly storytelling.

But instead of moving to a subscription model, or a model that’s completely free to play, from keeping the microtransaction shop full of expensive guns and armor skins, to now clearly going to the gating core. The activity behind the Deluxe Editions that created Frankenstein’s monster in monetization technology. So players like me will ask themselves why Im can’t transform all the armor when I want it for free if I’m going to spend $ 100 next year on Destiny 2.

The dungeon gate is far from the worst that happened to Destiny, but it’s quite understandable why it happened. Personally, I’m happy that Bungie has been able to pay as much as it needs to keep updating Destiny 2. However, these updates aren’t centered around a padded-out free-play grind, and will go from game to vault in just a few years.

