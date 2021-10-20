Microsoft missed the Xbox Game Pass target, here’s why





This week, Microsoft surprised a few investors when it revealed that it wasn’t able to meet its annual growth goals for the Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass increased by 37% and failed to reach the 49% target. In contrast, the previous year’s increase was 86%, exceeding the 71% target. The news also did not include information about the total number of Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Last time I heard it was 18 million, but the most reasonable estimate is that the current aggregate is at least 30 million, and it’s unclear why Microsoft will continue. I don’t want to share numbers.

We’ve already seen some bad news reflected in the story of the Console War, with emotions like the Game Pass peaking! It’s there, but I think there’s a pretty clear reason why this happened.

First, last year, the pandemic literally kept blocking people, and the service that allowed almost unlimited video gameplay at low cost was very attractive. Second, sales of the Xbox Game Pass are expected to skyrocket after the successful launch of the Xbox Series X and S consoles, which were launched without controversy like the Xbox One.

Outriders

People can fly

But for the past year, Im wasn’t surprised to see such a dip, and Microsoft shouldn’t. It’s not that we didn’t have a great Game Pass offer last year, but we’re still anticipating windows that could further boost Game Pass sales. This is the near-simultaneous launch of the two largest Xbox-only games to date. , November Forza Horizon 5, December Halo Infinite. For the past year, there haven’t been any close to two Game Pass releases. Xbox continues to add to this generation of first-party products, a bit behind Sony in that sector. No, I’m not surprised that Game Pass’s growth has slowed during the year when nothing was released at this level for service. For example, Outriders is not Halo Infinite.

That said, I’m not sure if Microsoft can invest forever in the significant growth of the Game Pass. At some point, if all Xbox owners know it exists and have already decided whether to buy it, the slowdown limit can be reached. Sure, it can change over time, but these spikes may not continue. This is always seen with other subscription services, such as Netflix’s growth model at all costs. This is because there is data that additional shows will not provide sufficient new subscriber growth after two seasons, so even good shows should be canceled after two seasons. Hopefully Microsoft won’t get sucked into that hole.

Take a closer look at next year’s Game Pass performance. However, I think it will work better this time among Forza, Halo and Starfield.

