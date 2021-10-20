TV prices are the highest in at least nine years.





TV sales will take place this fall, but price cuts are probably not as extreme as in the last few years.

Jeffrey Morrison / CNET

The holiday season is approaching and TV shopping is about to begin in earnest again. TV prices during this period usually fall sharply as retailers and manufacturers compete for the big-screen dollar. But there’s something different about the 2021 TV, and we’re not talking about 8K resolution, OLED and QLED, or the latest streaming features.

Steven Baker, Vice President of Industrial Analytics at The NPD Group, said: “Overall holiday prices can be at least $ 100 higher than normal. The average price for TVs in the fourth quarter of last year was $ 363. This is pretty common in the last few years. This year The average price is about $ 500. “

For many shoppers, a $ 500 TV sounds pretty affordable, but that’s the average of all TVs sold in the United States. Most are entry-level models with a small screen that lowers the average and discreet features. For example, if you look at Amazon’s list of best-selling TVs, you’ll see most models in the 32-43 inch range, priced well below $ 500.

Currently playing: Watch this: Differences in this year’s Black Friday

8:15

TVs come in a variety of prices and sizes, and the higher the average selling price, the more impact the smaller and cheaper models have on the larger and more expensive models. In fact, expensive TVs are selling better than ever and, of course, help boost average prices. “TV sales above $ 1,500 are at record levels, and sales of 75-inch and larger TVs are far superior to the market as a whole,” Baker says.

Easy takeaway? If you are in the cheap TV market, be prepared to pay more these days. On the contrary, there should be a lot of great deals on midrange and high end models. Let’s take a closer look at the reason.

Read more: Black Friday pricing comes early: TCL6 series TVs launch from $ 700

This year, shipping costs have risen significantly and TV prices have risen.

Oakland Port Chips, Ships, Cars

As with other technology segments such as automobiles, the prices of components in TVs are rising this year. Some manufacturers I asked pointed out the lack of chips and the cost of LCD panels and other internal organs, but another major factor was the high cost of transportation.

Chris Larson, Senior Vice President of TCL North America, said: “Semiconductors, copper, chemicals, glass, plastics, LCD panels, and cargo (both sea and inland) have all increased significantly.”

Problems with the global supply chain, a complex system for transporting products around the world, will intensify during a pandemic and will continue during vacations. Recently, President Biden announced that the Port of Los Angeles will be operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to address shipping delinquency. Being a large product, TVs usually arrive in the United States by ship, and the increased shipping costs are passed on to the purchaser.

“In 2021, panel costs and other costs began to level off. What we are seeing now is rising fares,” said Laynie Newsome, Vizio’s Chief Sales Officer. “The shortage of containers and vessels has quadrupled maritime shipping prices over the past year.”

Read more: You’ve shopped like never before.The supply chain couldn’t handle it

Good news? Inventory for this holiday season is probably not an issue. “For now, we don’t expect a significant shortage of television,” Baker says. “While there are concerns about port blockages, there are many options in the TV market, so if consumers have the flexibility to deal with brand and screen size, availability should be sufficient,” he said. TV sales have been sluggish over the past few months, adding that TV makers can build up enough inventory to cope with the holiday rush.

The TV maker interviewed said that despite more uncertainty this year than usual, despite supply chain issues, they did not anticipate any problems to meet demand. Shoji Ohama, head of Sony Electronics’ TV projector business, said, “We are working hard to meet consumer demand, but as COVID-19 continues to evolve and influence, we supply it. There are still many unclear points about chains and inventories. “”

TV sales are emerging faster than ever.

David Katzmaier / CNET Want a new TV this year?Relax and have great deals

So what does this all mean for TV shoppers? Traditional holiday price cuts will continue to occur, but $ 100 doorbuster trading may be less common.

“There are price cuts, promotions, and the calendar never disappears,” Baker says. “But all of these pricing activities will take place with products that are priced significantly higher than in the previous year.” In other words, the number of mid-range and high-end TVs sold in historic clips is coming. There may still be significant price cuts in months. In fact, some are already happening.

This year’s favorite high-end TV, the LG C1 OLED, made its first major price cut at the end of September. This was the fastest and most significant reduction for LG. The 65-inch model now costs $ 1,800, which is already cheaper than last year’s previous model.

PSA: With this year’s money, my favorite high-end TV, the LG C1, received the first major price cuts at major retailers today. From 65 inches to $ 1800 ($ 300 reduction). That’s $ 100 cheaper than the lowest price for a 65-inch CX in 2020. https://t.co/AZXdeOtJ3k

David Katzmaier (@dkatzmaier) September 27, 2021

A recent example is my favorite mid-priced TV, the TCL 6-series, which had a holiday season price cut in mid-October. The 65-inch model is currently $ 1,000. That’s $ 100 higher than last year’s vacation record low, but it’s still a great deal. Will it be even lower on Black Friday? Maybe, but I don’t bet on it.

Despite supply chain issues and a lack of tips, my advice is the same as in the last few years. Until Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, it’s a great time to buy a new TV. If you find a TV you like, it’s the price. Pull the size range, trigger. You can then relax and return to worrying about important things in life, such as what to watch on that big new TV.

CNET tracks transactions throughout the season and shows you the best on TV and everything else. stay tuned!

