Google’s Pixel 6 deserves a Pixel Watch accordingly





Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the most interesting devices in the last few years. They may actually succeed with Pixels’ ultimate goal of being a brilliant example of what Android phones can and should do.

That’s exactly when Google followed that example on Pixel Watch, which does the same on Wear OS. It’s likely that Google is already working on something in line with these policies. When we asked, Rick Osterloh told The Verges Dieter Bohn that his own Wear OS wearable was just a matter of time. He said Google’s acquisition of Fitbit is still quite early in the integration. This is because the purchase was made only a few months ago and it takes time to develop the product. This is especially true for products with new operating systems that Fitbit has never used.But Osterloh teased you would see them [the Fitbit team] In the future, we will build wearables on Wear OS and the team is already working on it.

Fitbit is already running on Wear OS devices

It’s no secret that Wear OS is in desperate need of flagship hardware (or in fact any hardware). If you’re buying a new shiny Pixel 6 this week and looking for a smartwatch that runs the latest and greatest Wear OS 3.0 software, the only option is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. All other Wear OS devices are out of date.

Well, the Watch 4 is by no means a bad smartwatch, but despite the new shared Tizen / Wear OS collaboration, it’s still clearly a Samsung device. So everything from the basic UI to payments, fitness tracking and virtual assistants is a Samsung flavor experience, not a Google experience. The Google Assistant is also not available on Samsung watches. Most basic apps such as calendars, weather, contacts, and calculators are set to Samsung’s defaults, not Google’s options.

Galaxy Watch 4 doesn’t have many Google apps Photo courtesy of Dieter Bohn / The Verge

What is the biggest teaching? If you want to use Pixel 6 on your Galaxy Watch 4, you need to install the Samsung app suite on your phone and use it properly. This is a big detriment to using a Google mobile phone in the first place. ..

During all years of Pixel smartphones, Google hasn’t actually tried the Pixel Watch. The closest is 2016, when the company seems to have worked with LG on smartwatches prior to the relaunch of Wear OS 2.0. However, according to a Business Insider report, Google hardware leader Rick Osterloh himself stopped the project shortly before the original Pixel was released. This is because it was different from the one in the Pixel family and Google pulled its name from the product. LG’s wearables were simply terrible, so it turned out to be the right call (LG itself no longer manufactures Wear OS watches or Android phones at all).

Google has never tried Pixel Watch seriously

The company has repeatedly crushed proposals for building a Pixel Watch over the years, and former Wear OS engineering director Miles Barr commented in 2018 that Google didn’t yet have the idea of ​​a one-size fit. doing. That all watches and Google are currently focusing on our partners.

But a few years later, Google’s list of hardware partners has diminished. In 2021, Wear OS has survived most of the stubborn efforts of the Fossil and Mobvois TicWatch lineups, neither of which calls for cutting-edge consumer hardware. Neither company has plans for a Wear OS 3.0 watch this year. If Google needs a great smartwatch for Android users, it should take the same approach as it did for the original Pixel. That is, create the right Google watch that shows you how to do it for both your customers and your hardware partners.

The efforts of both Apple and Samsung smartwatches prove how good wearables are when tight integration of hardware and software is completed with each other. Owning an Apple Watch improves iPhone usage, provides additional health tracking metrics, and provides easy access to notifications, glance information, wrist music controls, and more. But it doesn’t make sense that the two best smartwatches around the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch are really suitable devices only for their respective smartphone owners.

Photo courtesy of Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The Pixel Watch can do the same to Google that the Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch do to Apple and Samsung. In short, it acts as an essential accessory to help Pixel owners expand into the Google ecosystem with more health and fitness services.

The biggest innovation in the Pixel 6s isn’t specific AI features or camera upgrades. The spirit behind it that Google is willing to pause, see what it’s important to have on a really great Android phone, and build a bespoke device that does those things concretely. With Google effectively restarting Wear OS for the third time with Wear OS 3.0, it’s time for Google to build a bespoke Pixel Watch that can do the same for the wrist and play a similar role. ..

Google also has tools to do that

Google also has tools to do that. Wear OS is in better shape than ever, thanks to Samsung’s partnership and the influx of new users into the platform (Samsung is one of the largest non-Apple smartwatch players in the world). Qualcomm has a relatively new Snapdragon 4100 chip for its hardware partners. This assumes that Google isn’t just making its own Tensor-style chips for smartwatches.

And of course, in January, Google itself spent $ 2.1 billion to buy Fitbit, which has been a leader in fitness-focused wearables. We also purchased Fossil smartwatch technology and R & D division for $ 40 million in 2019. All parts need to be combined into the kind of smartwatch that can compete and lead in the wearable space.

So while it may be a matter of time before the Pixel 6 (or future Pixel 7) gets the Pixel Watch that Android fans have been waiting for, ironically, it’s possible when Android arrives. Wear OS saviors may carry the Fitbit logo instead of Google.

