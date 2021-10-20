Free early access to Sphere Flying Cities





Sphere Flying Cities Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

2021 Sphere Flying Cities Early Access for PC Overview Climb to even greater heights with Sphere – Flying Cities | Save the World Edition and unleash your city with the exclusive Save the World Skin for five buildings as the must-have Anti-Gravity Device. But that’s not all: Dive into the awesome architecture of Sphere – Flying Cities with the official Sphere-Mini-Artbook! This premium version is a great way to show appreciation to developers, while supporting a good cause at the same time. In the not-too-distant future, a huge asteroid hit the Earth’s moon. With the repercussions of making the Earth’s surface uninhabitable, the planet’s ecosystem is collapsing. Faced with total annihilation, humanity is making one last desperate attempt to survive – thanks to the newly created anti-gravity technology, the first flying city ascends as the ultimate fortress of the human race. As a commander, you have been chosen to take control of the flying city in this unique and relentless strategic mix that combines the best elements of city building and survival game genres. Rebuilding and protecting a community in a seemingly uninhabitable environment. Use your Anti-Gravitation to navigate your flying city across the world into the treacherous unknown. Be vigilant, because every decision can have horrific consequences; Be prepared to put everything on the line to achieve success, otherwise you risk losing everything you worked for. * BUILD IT AND THEY WILL COME: Build a living and thriving city and maintain your ecosystem by mastering the management of resources and infrastructure powered by independent economic cycles. * DO NOT LOOK DOWN: Ensure that your anti-gravity device and its expanding reflector shield always remain in tip-top shape, as insufficient power supply will lead to a quick demise. * Dispatch robots: Use drones and other scouting techniques in dangerous environments to construct buildings, harvest resources, and search for stranded survivors and rare materials in uncharted territories. * A world in space: Find new technologies to improve the efficiency of every aspect of your city and withstand a plethora of (non) natural disasters such as geomagnetic storms, asteroids, and toxic clouds. * A delicate ecosystem: The well-being of your people is critical to mission success. Carefully take care of the colonists’ needs by providing food, health care, and shelter. But do not forget that the survival of the many may require the death of the few. Sacrifices are inevitable Technical Specifications of this Release Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Tool/Repackage Collection: Early Access Game File Name: Sphere_Flying_Cities_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 2.4 GBMD5SUM: 08d368992b9853421firements

Before you start Sphere Flying Cities Early Access free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum: OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Processor: 3.2GHz Dual-core Processor Memory: 4GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 660, Radeon R7 370 (or equivalent), 2GB Video RAMDirectX: Version 12 Storage: 3 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX compatible Recommended: OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Processor: 3.2 GHz Quad-core processor Memory: 8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce 970, Radeon RX 580 (or equivalent), 4 GB Video RAMDirectX: Version 12 Storage: 3 GB Available space Sound card: DirectX CompatibleSphere Flying Cities Early Access Free download

Click the button below to start early access to Flying Cities. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

