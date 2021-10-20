Early access to the stolen kingdom free download





Stolen Realm Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure and strategy game.

Stolen Realm Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview Turn-based strategy meets RPG in this loot crawler.

* 6 player online co-op * Simultaneous team role system for faster combat. Many unique mods * Fixed camera with hex grid for easy navigation and targeting. * Fun, rewarding activities and exploration where all the party members always have something to do. * Attractive story bring you as a party.

The emperor found the last of the elves. An entire empire frustrates us. Enter rifts to discover lost cities, enchanted forests, ominous mines and deep dungeons. Adventure alone or with a party. Discover ancient magic and legendary weapons to empower you. Restore the stolen kingdom.

Who will you be?

Classic magician, thief or fighter? Or will you break the mold to create your own hero? A spell casting assassin, a priest born of frost or a knight full of shadows. There is no limit to what you can create with multiple systems and flexible customization. Choose to participate in one of the 8 skill trees or mix and match to your heart’s content.

What will you do?

Soul Shattered Abaddon, a legendary scepter who raises slain enemies as great warriors to fight for you? The Bloodletter, a cursed sword that gives you extra power at the expense of your lifeline? Earn and redeem loot that will truly change the way you play.

How will you win?

By splitting your opponents with a well-prepared wall of ice? Sneaking through unsuspecting crowds to deliver a deadly backstab? Throwing arrows at your enemies as you take the Shrine of the Conqueror to devastating effect? Defeat your opponents in turn-based and tactical combat. Enjoy the tactical strategy where every move counts.

Who will help you?

A carefully crafted team under your control? Your friends through 6-player online co-op? Or will you be a lone wolf with a trusty blade by your side. Immerse yourself in a world that goes well with an entire party or one character.

What will you discover?

Frosty peaks guarded by the elusive blue dragon? Overgrown jungle where rock giants roam? Deep dungeons where the undead rise. Explore a world that changes with each expedition. Most of the enemies are smart.

Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / reload set: Early Access

Before you start Stolen Realm Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

OS: Windows XP or later Processor: Intel or AMD dual-core 2.8GHz Memory: 2GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 3000 Early load for early access to Intel HD

Click the button below to start early access to the stolen world. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

