



InfraSpace Early Access Free Download for PC Game Setup in one direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

InfraSpace Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview Produce whatever you consume

Outside the confines of human space, you cannot build a city by spending credits. Instead, you will have to recruit your first astronauts to the mining business and get some raw materials. Once you have some iron, carbon, sand and sulfur, it’s time to set up your first steel mill and concrete plant to start building some infrastructure. Even necessities such as food and oxygen require a constant production chain that must not be broken!

Transportation Infrastructure

InfraSpace simulates each. Not connected. the cars. Every resource you produce has to be moved to a processing plant and every product needs to move to a habitat for consumption. Your road network can handle a lot, but without your supervision you will eventually stop and drown in traffic. Build highways, roundabouts, and multi-lane roads to ensure the city’s production heart continues to beat.

Population growth

The first colonists will be the astronauts, the best and bravest mankind advances. Give them food and shelter and they will keep your outpost working no matter what. As your settlement grows, you need to cover the increased workload by hiring scientists and engineers, which requires more amenities. Any city of sufficient size sooner or later will become home to more families too, so make sure your schools can handle it and that you are able to offer the latest in VR-edutainment products as well.

You don’t have to play hard

Traffic management can be choppy and surviving can be challenging. You can tweak the difficulties of both to make your city management experience as easy – or challenging – as you want it to be.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Re packer: Early Access Game File Name: InfraSpace_Early_Access.zip Game Download Size: 1.1 GBMD5SUM: 736b7105da33bb781f7f43b976862ab9 Early Access System Requirements

Before you start InfraSpace Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires a 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 7, Windows 10 Processor: Intel i5 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 4000 Storage: 1 GB Available space InfraSpace Early Access Free download

Click on below button to start InfraSpace Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

